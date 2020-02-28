OPD Deputy Chief celebrates retirement

More than 60 people attended the retirement party for Odessa Police Department Deputy Chief Jesse Duarte on Friday at the MCM Eleganté Hotel in Odessa.

The celebration highlighted Deputy Chief Jesse Duarte’s 35 year career at OPD. Chief Michael Gerke stood at the podium to present Duarte with his retirement badge and said that Duarte left big shoes to fill.

“Jesse has been that person since I’ve been Chief that I can absolutely one thousand percent depend on,” he said.

Gerke went on to tell attendees that Duarte is an icon in West Texas law enforcement. Coworkers, friends and family stood at the podium after Gerke and told stories about the life and career of the retiring Deputy Chief.

Duarte started his career with OPD in 1985 and worked his way through different divisions at OPD from patrol to narcotics divisions and the street crime bicycle unit. Duarte’s multiple promotions led him to his position of Deputy Chief.

Duarte said now that he’s retired from OPD, he’s going to focus on his quality time and his family.

“I’m gonna relax a little while,” he said. “Just decompress. I’m gonna wait for the weather to get a little bit better.”

Duarte said he loves camping and would like to go to Colorado and jump from campsite to campsite, but needs to be back in time to tend the honeydews at his house.

“That should cover at least six months,” he said, “But those are my goals right now.”

Duarte reflected on his career at OPD and said that policing is about people. He said that it’s a tough job and advises new Officers to be safe, but that it’s very important to interact with people and build relationships as a member of law enforcement.

“You got to care, you gotta be engaged,” he said. “That’s the only way you make a difference.”