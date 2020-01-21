FBI continues to look for Odessa bank robber

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber.

The bank robbery happened Jan. 8 at the BBVA Bank located at 3809 E. 42nd, an FBI press release stated.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this unidentified individual. Anyone with information can call our FBI Midland Resident Office at 432-570-0255, go to tips.fbi.gov or contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS (8477),” an FBI statement detailed.

This is FBI El Paso/Midland/Odessa’s first unidentified bank robber in recent years.

A previous Odessa American article said the investigation reportedly showed a man entered the bank and presented a note to a teller, while showing a handgun. The man exited the bank and left the scene in a white truck with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no reports of any injuries.

The man has been described as a thin white man with light-colored eyes, 6-feet tall and 180 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, glasses and a surgical mask, the press release stated.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said the bank robber was also reportedly using oxygen as he was wearing oxygen tubes.

The man is reportedly driving a white Dodge Ram pickup. The bed of the truck has a diamond plate auxiliary fuel tank.

OPD has released a photo of the man and his truck at tinyurl.com/yhgfm4el.