  • May 11, 2020

Law enforcement agencies to take part in virtual memorial service

Law enforcement agencies to take part in virtual memorial service

Posted: Monday, May 11, 2020 5:17 pm

Posted: Monday, May 11, 2020 5:17 pm

Law enforcement agencies to take part in virtual memorial service

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, law enforcement agencies will take part in a virtual memorial service to honor those who have died in the line of duty.

National Police Memorial Week began on Sunday and continues until Saturday.

The Odessa Police Department is set to honor the nine local officers — five OPD officers, one Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputy, one Lubbock Police Department officer, one Midland County Sheriff’s Office deputy and one Midland Police Department officer — who died in the line of duty.

The five from Odessa Police Department are Cpls. Abel Marquez, Arlie Jones, Scott Gardner, Gordon Terry Toal and officer Scott Stanton Smith. The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is honoring Deputy Sheriff Thad Dewitt West; Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Michael Joe Naylor; and the Midland Police Department is remembering Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg.

The Lubbock Police Department is honoring Rodney Raylyn Kendricks, who is buried in Odessa.

OPD is also slated to recognize the 30 officers and one K-9 who lost their lives in the past year in Texas. Officer Down Memorial Page detailed on its website that 16 Texas officers have died as of Monday afternoon in 2020. The next closest states are Louisiana and Illinois with five.

In 2019, there were 146 officers who died in the line of duty throughout the United States — 18 were from Texas. New York had the most with 25.

Odessa Police Department Spokesman Cpl. Steve LeSueur said the public wasn’t invited to this year’s event, but the service will be available on social media.

Posted in on Monday, May 11, 2020 5:17 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

