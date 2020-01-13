  • January 13, 2020

Odessa man dies in two-vehicle collision near Orla - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa man dies in two-vehicle collision near Orla

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 13, 2020 4:50 pm

Odessa man dies in two-vehicle collision near Orla oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 21-year-old Odessa man died after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision south of Orla, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated.

The fatal collision reportedly happened at 1:29 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 285 five miles south of Orla.

Brisco Williams, 48, of Shreveport, La., was driving a 2018 Ford F-550 north of U.S. Highway 285, the press release detailed. Marcos Lopez, 21, of Odessa was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima south of U.S. Highway 285.

The Altima reportedly drove on the wrong side of the road and collided with the F-550.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene, while Williams was transported to the Reeves County Hospital in Pecos with non-incapacitating injuries, the release stated.

Lopez wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Posted in on Monday, January 13, 2020 4:50 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
52°
Humidity: 50%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 50°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 37°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 74°/Low 46°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 70°/Low 40°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]