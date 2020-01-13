Odessa man dies in two-vehicle collision near Orla

A 21-year-old Odessa man died after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision south of Orla, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated.

The fatal collision reportedly happened at 1:29 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 285 five miles south of Orla.

Brisco Williams, 48, of Shreveport, La., was driving a 2018 Ford F-550 north of U.S. Highway 285, the press release detailed. Marcos Lopez, 21, of Odessa was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima south of U.S. Highway 285.

The Altima reportedly drove on the wrong side of the road and collided with the F-550.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene, while Williams was transported to the Reeves County Hospital in Pecos with non-incapacitating injuries, the release stated.

Lopez wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.