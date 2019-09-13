Police searching for woman involved in theft at HEB

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a woman who reportedly stole more than $100 worth of merchandise from a grocery store.

The reported theft happened at 2:05 p.m. Aug. 13 at the HEB located at 2501 West University, an OPD release stated.

Investigation showed a woman stole more than $100 worth of merchandise inside of her purse and exited without making any attempt to pay.

A photo of the woman can be seen on OPD’s website at tinyurl.com/y2b5cjg4.

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman is asked to contact Detective R. Celaya at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-29136.