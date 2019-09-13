  • September 13, 2019

Police searching for woman involved in theft at HEB - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

e-Edition Subscribe

Police searching for woman involved in theft at HEB

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 13, 2019 4:19 pm

Police searching for woman involved in theft at HEB oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a woman who reportedly stole more than $100 worth of merchandise from a grocery store.

The reported theft happened at 2:05 p.m. Aug. 13 at the HEB located at 2501 West University, an OPD release stated.

Investigation showed a woman stole more than $100 worth of merchandise inside of her purse and exited without making any attempt to pay.

A photo of the woman can be seen on OPD’s website at tinyurl.com/y2b5cjg4.

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman is asked to contact Detective R. Celaya at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-29136.

Posted in on Friday, September 13, 2019 4:19 pm. | Tags: ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
83°
Humidity: 48%
Winds: ESE at 17mph
Feels Like: 85°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 67°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

saturday

weather
High 89°/Low 67°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 90°/Low 68°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]