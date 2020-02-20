  • February 20, 2020

Police looking for person involved in multiple hit and runs

Police looking for person involved in multiple hit and runs

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 5:39 pm

Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly searching for a person involved in multiple hit and runs in central Odessa.

The reported hit and run happened at 8:20 p.m. Feb. 7 near the intersection of 31st Street and Adams Avenue, the OPD press release detailed.

Investigation reportedly showed a driver collided with a Ford Fusion and Mercedes 350 and fled the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements.

OPD has released photos of the collisions that can be seen at tinyurl.com/vurtzx7.

Anyone with information about these hit and runs is asked to contact Hit & Run Investigator T. Yelley at 432-335-5758 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-02785.

Posted in on Thursday, February 20, 2020 5:39 pm. | Tags: ,

