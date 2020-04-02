Eli Hartman
OAT040220_Bees
A beekeeper, along with state troopers, and officers from the Odessa Police Department respond to a bee swarm on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Dixie Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were blocking lanes and instructing commuters to roll up their windows to remain safe. Six people (four civilians, two officers) were attacked by the bees. Two civilians were treated at the scene, two other civilians and two officers were treated at the hospital.
Eli Hartman
OAT040220_Bees
A beekeeper, along with state troopers, and officers from the Odessa Police Department respond to a bee swarm on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Dixie Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were blocking lanes and instructing commuters to roll up their windows to remain safe. Six people (four civilians, two officers) were attacked by the bees. Two civilians were treated at the scene, two other civilians and two officers were treated at the hospital.
Posted: Thursday, April 2, 2020 2:21 pm
Police officers involved in bee attack recovering at home
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
The two Odessa Police Department officers who were hospitalized after they were reportedly attacked by bees in central Odessa are recovering at home.
At 3:51 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, OPD blocked off Dixie Boulevard and Walnut Avenue near 38th Street due to a swarm of bees, a City of Odessa press release detailed.
The City of Odessa detailed that six people were attacked by bees. Two civilians were treated at the scene, while two other civilians and two officers were taken to the hospital.
The scene was reportedly cleared around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Posted in
Law Enforcement
on
Thursday, April 2, 2020 2:21 pm.
| Tags:
Odessa,
Odessa Police Department,
Bee