  • April 2, 2020

Police officers involved in bee attack recovering at home

Police officers involved in bee attack recovering at home

Posted: Thursday, April 2, 2020 2:21 pm

The two Odessa Police Department officers who were hospitalized after they were reportedly attacked by bees in central Odessa are recovering at home.

At 3:51 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, OPD blocked off Dixie Boulevard and Walnut Avenue near 38th Street due to a swarm of bees, a City of Odessa press release detailed.

The City of Odessa detailed that six people were attacked by bees. Two civilians were treated at the scene, while two other civilians and two officers were taken to the hospital.

The scene was reportedly cleared around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

