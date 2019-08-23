OPD investigating death of man placed into emergency protective custody

The Odessa Police Department is investigating the death of a 32-year-old man who was placed into emergency protective custody.

OPD responded to an unknown problem at 6:50 a.m. Friday in the area of 52nd Street and Bonham Avenue, an OPD release detailed.

Officers reportedly made contact with a man, later identified as 32-year-old William Cody Campbell. He was placed into emergency protective custody. Campbell was transported to Medical Center Hospital and pronounced deceased at 10:04 a.m. by medical personnel.

The Texas Rangers are currently investigating this incident as an in-custody death, the release stated. An internal investigation is also being conducted by OPD.