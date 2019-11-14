  • November 14, 2019

Police searching for a man connected damaging vehicles, committing auto burglaries

Police searching for a man connected damaging vehicles, committing auto burglaries

Posted: Thursday, November 14, 2019 4:43 pm

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a man who used a sledgehammer and large rock to commit auto burglaries near an automotive shop.

The reported incident happened at 7:11 a.m. Nov. 13 at Midas located at 3512 Andrews Highway, an OPD press release detailed.

Investigation showed a man reportedly used a sledgehammer and large rock to damage 14 vehicles, which caused $19,000 worth of damage. Surveillance video shows the suspect on scene in the area of Midas and Sonic from about 3:45 a.m. to 6:41 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident or anyone with additional surveillance footage is asked to contact Detective R. Chavez at 432-335-4932 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-36728.

Posted in on Thursday, November 14, 2019 4:43 pm. | Tags: ,

