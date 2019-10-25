OPD hosting National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse in correlation with the Odessa Police Department will be participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

DEA’s Take Back Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Saturday) at OPD located at 205 N. Grant Ave, a PBRCADA flyer detailed.

People are reportedly invited to dispose of expired, unused and unwanted medications. PBRCADA is accepting all prescription, over the counter and pet medication.

K.A.Y.’s Food Truck will be at OPD during the event, the flyer stated.

For more information contact PBRCADA at 432-333-4100.