  • March 20, 2020

Woman killed in three-vehicle collision

Posted: Friday, March 20, 2020 6:46 pm

A 39-year-old woman was killed in a collision involving three vehicles including an 18-wheeler around 4:08 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Interstate Highway 20 in Odessa.

An Odessa Police Department report details that Ricky Enriquez, 26, of Odessa stopped for construction in a black Dodge truck in the westbound lane on I-20 while Manuel Rodriguez, 40, and passenger Amber Sahagun, 39, both of Decatur traveled in a white Jaguar behind Enriquez. Ranjit Singh, 42, of New York also traveled west on I-20 in an 18-wheeler.

The report details that Singh failed to control the speed of the 18-wheeler and collided into the back of the Jaguar, causing the Jaguar to collide into the back of the Dodge truck.

OPD and OFR reportedly responded to the scene where Sahagun was pronounced deceased on the scene, while Rodriguez was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No others were injured during the incident, the report details.

OPD is investigating the collision further.

Posted in on Friday, March 20, 2020 6:46 pm.

