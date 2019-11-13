  • November 13, 2019

Police searching for man involved in robbery at gunpoint

Police searching for man involved in robbery at gunpoint

Posted: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 4:58 pm

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly stole property while holding multiple people at gunpoint at a hotel.

The reported robbery happened at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Deluxe Inn located at 1518 South Grant, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed a man reportedly pointed a handgun at several people and demanded their property. The suspect then fled the scene with the victims’ property and was last seen running east toward Grant Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective K. Thompson at 432-335-4609 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-35008.

Posted in on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 4:58 pm.

