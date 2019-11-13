Police searching for man involved in robbery at gunpoint

The reported robbery happened at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Deluxe Inn located at 1518 South Grant, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed a man reportedly pointed a handgun at several people and demanded their property. The suspect then fled the scene with the victims’ property and was last seen running east toward Grant Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective K. Thompson at 432-335-4609 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-35008.