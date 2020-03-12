  • March 12, 2020

OPD respond to hotel bomb threats - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

OPD respond to hotel bomb threats

Posted: Thursday, March 12, 2020 2:17 pm

OPD respond to hotel bomb threats

oanews@oaoa.com

The Odessa Police Department responded to bomb threats around 9:47 a.m. Thursday at the Hampton Inn and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott in the 3900 block of John Sheppard Pkwy in Odessa.

OPD reported both hotels received bomb threats, a press release detailed. OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur reported both hotels were evacuated and bomb sniffing dogs were brought to the scene. There was no evidence of bombs at either hotel.

No people were injured in the incident and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the bomb threats is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers.

Posted in on Thursday, March 12, 2020 2:17 pm.

