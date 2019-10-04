  • October 4, 2019

Border Patrol agents make arrests - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Border Patrol agents make arrests

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

Posted: Friday, October 4, 2019 5:00 pm

Border Patrol agents make arrests oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Big Bend Sector had an eventful weekend throughout West Texas with the apprehension of multiple subjects and the seizure of marijuana, a news release said.

Presidio Border Patrol agents on Sept. 28 conducting routine traffic operations seized approximately 275 pounds of marijuana and a vehicle after the driver failed to yield to agents.  The driver initially absconded but was arrested a short time later. 

The Drug Enforcement Administration accepted the case for prosecution.

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Alpine agents responded to a group of 24 individuals in Big Bend National Park. The group was made up of multiple family units, determined to be from Guatemala, and illegally present in the United States.  All 24 individuals were transported to the Alpine Border Patrol Station where they were processed according to the applicable immigration laws, the release said.

Again on Sunday, Alpine agents, U.S. Park Rangers, and CBP Air and Marine Operations agents arrested six subjects attempting to conceal themselves in the brush near Persimmon Gap in Big Bend National Park, the release said.

 The release said the subjects were illegally present in the United States, determined to be from Mexico and Brazil.  All subjects were processed according to the applicable immigration laws.

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents patrol 517 miles of the southwest border, an area that extends from Sierra Blanca to Sanderson.

Posted in , on Friday, October 4, 2019 5:00 pm.

