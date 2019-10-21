DPS looking for information about 1981 cold case

  • October 21, 2019

Posted: Monday, October 21, 2019 4:39 pm

The Texas Department of Public Safety is reportedly doubling its reward for leads into the 1981 death of Carmen Croan.

DPS has heightened the reward to up to $6,000, which was previously set at $3,000, for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible if the tip is received before the next Texas Rangers’ featured cold case is announced, the DPS press release detailed.

Croan, 18, was reportedly found Aug. 23, 1981, on an oilfield lease located 12 miles north of State Highway 158 and Farm-to-Market Road 1936 in Ector County. She reportedly went to Graham’s Night Club in Odessa the night before her body was found.

According to a forensic examination, Croan was attacked and had knife wounds to her throat, the release stated.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Individuals also can submit information through the Texas Ranger cold case website or by contacting us at 1-800-346-3243 (DPS Missing Persons Hotline).

