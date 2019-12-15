Landgraf pleased with new law

In the three months, House Bill 902 went into effect the Odessa Police Department has charged four people with assault while pregnant.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur stated via email on Thursday afternoon, “OPD has investigated seven assault of a pregnant person cases and made four arrests.”

Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, who helped author House Bill 902, which made it a third-degree felony for assaulting a pregnant woman, said “it’s off to a good start.”

“The way these things are most effective is criminals tend to disseminate this information among themselves,” Landgraf said. “When there’s an enhanced penalty, word is starting to get out.”

Landgraf said since the charge has been upgraded to a third-degree felony, he believes that will eliminate some domestic abuse. Landgraf didn’t have the exact numbers, but he said a number of cases have already been prosecuted in Harris County.

Landgraf also added there’s time to figure out how House Bill 902 is being implemented before the next legislative session begins in 2021.

“The legislative process is always moving,” Landgraf said. “I’m always looking for ways to improve the laws in the state even if they are laws that I’m responsible for passing. We get feedback from district attorney’s across the state and they say a tweak in the law would be necessary, I will certainly entertain it in the next legislative session.”