ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: June 15

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

>> Lacoy Oshay Hawkins, 42, pleaded guilty June 3 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (FV)(F3) and was sentenced to three years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Xavier Ezar Bueno, 47, pleaded guilty June 9 to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (F2) and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Bradley Duane Cantu, 21, pleaded guilty May 14 to burglary of habitation (F2) and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

criminal mischief

>> Alex Lane Oglesby, 18, pleaded guilty June 9 to criminal mischief, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 (SJF) and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

deadly conduct discharge firearm

>> Carlos Daniel Valenzuela Jr., 32, pleaded guilty June 9 to deadly conduct discharge firearm and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Luis A. Chavez was the attorney.

DWI

>> Arturo Aguirre-Burciaga, 53, pleaded guilty June 3 to driving while intoxicated, third or more (F3), and was sentenced to four years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the attorney.

>> Gloria Lane Chavez, 71, pleaded guilty June 4 to driving while intoxicated (F3), third or more, and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Whalen approved the deal. Bob Garcia was the attorney.

engage in organized criminal activity

>> Alberto Julian Guzman, 35, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 5 of engage in organized criminal activity (F3). Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

evading arrest detain with vehicle

>> Jesus Javier Marquez, 20, pleaded guilty June 9 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the attorney.

FAILURE TO STOP AND RENDER AID

>> Alejandro Bermudez, 23, was released from community supervision June 4 on failure to stop and render aid. Trotter presided. Stephen W. Spurgin was the attorney.

>> Xavier Ezar Bueno, 47, pleaded guilty June 9 to fail to stop and render aid and was sentenced to five years probation and five years in state jail (suspended). Trotter approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CHARGE

>> Jorge Rodriguez Alonzo , 42, had a manufacture delivery of a controlled substance charge, more than one gram, less than four grams (F2), dismissed June 3. Judge John W. Smith presided. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Medicaid fraud

>> Roberta Beth Jones, 63, was granted probation discharge and dismissal June 3 of Medicaid fraud, more than $100,000, less than $200,000 (F2). Judge James Rush presided. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Alejandro Bermudez, 23, was released from community supervision June 4 on possession of controlled substance, cocaine, less than one gram. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Stephen W. Spurgin was the attorney.

>> Brandi Nichole Radford, 27, pleaded guilty June 9 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram (SJF), and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

>> David Juan Acosta, 53, pleaded guilty June 9 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams (F3), and was sentenced to five years probation and three years in prison (suspended). Judge W. Smith approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

>> Dennis Lindsay, 54, pleaded guilty June 3 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams (F3) and was sentenced to five years probation and five years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal. Matthew Pospisil was the attorney.

>> Jacob Miles Cassell, 38, pleaded guilty June 4 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram (F3), and was sentenced to two years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Pospisil was the attorney.

>> Jimmy Mata, 22, pleaded guilty May 27 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram (SJF), and was sentenced to nine months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Savanah Lavonn Wilson, 23, pleaded guilty May 20 to possession of a controlled substance, one gram (SJF), and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> Davontay M. Valle, 18, pleaded guilty June 9 to aggravated robbery (F1) and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

>> Thomas Lee Morgan, 22, pleaded guilty June 3 to sexual assault and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

unlicensed possession firearm

>> Michael David Vaden, 32, pleaded guilty June 6 to unlicensed possession firearm by felon (F3) and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Laura A. Carpenter was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF A VEHICLE

>> James Stanolevich, 42, pleaded guilty June 8 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.