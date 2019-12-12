OPD shoots, kills dog after it attacks 80-year-old man

The Odessa Police Department shot and killed a pit bull after it reportedly attacked an 80-year-old man on a bicycle and then charged at officers in central Odessa.

The reported incident happened at 12:22 p.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of North Adams Ave., an OPD press release detailed.

An 80-year-old man reportedly stated a pit bull attacked him while he was riding his bicycle, which caused him to fall down. The dog then bit the man on the hand and he used his bicycle to protect himself until police arrived.

When officers arrived on scene, the dog charged toward an OPD officer, who shot and killed the dog, the press release stated.

Investigation showed the same dog had attempted to attack another citizen earlier in the day. At this time an internal investigation is being conducted by OPD.

The investigation continues.