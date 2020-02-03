  • February 3, 2020

Police looking for suspect in rash of auto burglaries

Police looking for suspect in rash of auto burglaries

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department issued in a press release that a dozen City of Odessa vehicles were burglarized Monday night.

The reported burglaries happened at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West 42nd St.

An unknown suspect reportedly used a truck and trailer to steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

OPD has released photos of the truck and trailer on their website at tinyurl.com/sa5jj9k.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference case No. 20-2404.

