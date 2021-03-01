  • March 1, 2021

Andrews man, Midland woman die in collision - Odessa American: Law Enforcement

Posted: Monday, March 1, 2021 5:56 pm

Andrews man, Midland woman die in collision oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

An Andrews man and a Midland woman died in a two-vehicle head-on collision near Gardendale.

The reported fatal collision happened at 12:14 a.m. Feb. 28 on State Highway 158 about six miles west of Gardendale, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Allen J. Barrera, 36, of McAllen was reportedly driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado towing a trailer. Passengers in the Silverado included Ramiro Barrera, 43, of Falfurrias and Carlos Valdez, 21, of San Juan.

Driver Colten R. Huckaby, 27, of Andrews and passenger Maice D. Oliver, 22, of Midland were traveling in a 2018 Nissan Versa, the press release stated. The Silverado was traveling east on State Highway 158, while the Versa was traveling west on State Highway 158.

The Silverado reportedly entered the westbound lane and collided with the Versa head-on. Huckaby and Oliver were both wearing their seatbelts. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the people in the Silverado were wearing their seatbelts, the affidavit detailed. All three were also transported to Medical Center Hospital with Allen Barrera having incapacitating injuries. Ramiro Barrera and Valdez each had non-incapacitating injuries.

The fatal collision is still under investigation.

Posted in on Monday, March 1, 2021 5:56 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

