3 people die, including infant, in 4-vehicle collision

3 people die, including infant, in 4-vehicle collision

Posted: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 6:01 pm

Three people died, including a 9-month-old girl, in a four-vehicle collision north of Goldsmith.

The reported fatal collision happened at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday about four miles north of Goldsmith on Farm-to-Market Road 181, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Marlene A. Olivas, 25, of Odessa was reportedly driving south on Farm-to-Market Road 181 in a 2012 GMC Terrain with passenger Magdaly A. Olivas, 9 months, of Odessa. Santiago Hernandez-Cervantes, 32, of Santa Teresa, N.M., and passenger Luis E. Martinez-Barboza, 36 of Odessa were traveling north on Farm-to-Market Road 181 in a 2011 Ford F-250.

Tyrone L. Steward, 53, of Odessa was driving north on Farm-to-Market Road 181 in a 2018 Kenworth truck-tractor and towing a semi-trailer, the press release stated. Glenn Juarez, 30, of El Paso was traveling north on Farm-to-Market Road 181 in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado behind the truck-tractor.

The Terrain reportedly crossed the center stripe, entered the northbound lane and was driving on the wrong side of the road. The Terrain reportedly sideswiped the F-250 and the truck-tractor before colliding with the Silverado head-on.

Marlene A. Olivas and Magdaly A. Olivas were pronounced dead by Odessa Fire Rescue at the scene, the press release stated. Marlene A. Olivas wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, while Magdaly A. Olivas was.

Juarez was also reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by OFR. She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Santiago Hernandez-Cervantes, Luis E. Martinez-Barboza and Tyrone L. Steward weren’t injured.

