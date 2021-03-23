3 charged with violations of SOB ordinance

Three men were arrested after Odessa Police Department officers reportedly contacted more than 15 entertainers and non-entertainers at a strip club inside city limits that weren’t displaying permits required by city ordinance and didn’t possess permits issued by the City of Odessa.

Alberto Rodriguez, 41, and Nicolai Orcutt, 44, were each charged with operating a sexually oriented business without a license, a class A misdemeanor, while Luis Carrizoza, 20, was charged with violating a sexual oriented business ordinance, a class A misdemeanor.

The reported violation happened around 9:33 p.m. Thursday as OPD officers were conducting an inspection of Jaguars Night Club located at 6824 Cargo Road, the affidavit stated.

Uniformed officers reportedly determined the business was actively involved in sexually oriented activity as defined by Odessa City Ordinance Chapter 4-5. The management of Jaguars had been previously notified in writing of the requirements to obtain a business license and other requirements under the ordinance. Management provided documentation, which showed their receipt and understanding of the requirements to obtain a permit by law.

Officers reportedly saw entertainers and non-entertainers engaged in conduct which requires a sexually oriented business license. Officers contacted more than 15 entertainers and non-entertainers that weren’t displaying permits as required by ordinance and didn’t possess permits issued by the City of Odessa.

Officers contacted the self-identified manager, Rodriguez, who was read his Miranda Rights and admitted to being the on-duty manager having worked at this night club for the past six years, the affidavit stated. Rodriguez wasn’t able to produce a lawfully issued sexually oriented business license.

Carrizoza was reportedly acting as a bouncer for the night club and also didn’t possess a permit as required by law. Carrizoza also failed to identify himself to a uniformed police officer as required by law. Carrizoza wasn’t identified until officers physically recovered a driver’s license from his wallet.

A short time after conducting the inspection, Orcutt arrived at the night club, the affidavit stated. He had his attorney on the phone during the contact and during the interview Orcutt’s attorney acknowledged the receipt of notification of the requirements for a sexually oriented business license and the fact that Orcutt was a “regional guy” and the request to not arrest and that Orcutt will close the night club.

Officers reportedly detailed that Orcutt based upon his attorney and his arrival in response to the police inspection demonstrated that he was clearly in control, managed and oversaw all actions with the business. Orcutt had the authority to close the business.

Orcutt, Rodriguez and Carrizoza were arrested and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement center without incident. All three men had one bond totaling $1,000 and each posted bail on March 19, jail records show.