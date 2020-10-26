  • October 26, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: October 26th - Odessa American: Felony Indictments

e-Edition Subscribe

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: October 26th

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, October 26, 2020 5:45 am

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: October 26th oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on July 20, 27, Aug. 18, Sept. 14, 29, and Oct. 12, 2020. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

JULY 20, 2020

EVADING ARREST

>> Carlos Francisco Cortez, 28, was indicted on evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, third degree felony.

DWI

>> Martin Lopez Barrera, 55, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE

>> Johnny Cochran, III, 30, was indicted on unauthorized use of a vehicle, state jail felony.

JULY 27, 2020

DWI

>> Thomas Lee Taylor, 56, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

AUG. 18, 2020

EVADING ARREST

>> Alana Marie Chavez, 17, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

THEFT

>> Mitzi Michele Lobaton, 48, was indicted on theft – aggregated, third degree felony.

SEPT. 14, 2020

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST FAMILY

>> Saul Pando, 21, was indicted on continuous violence against family, third degree felony.

SEX ABUSE OF CHILD

>> Christopher Clay Jackson, 46, was indicted on sex abuse of child continuous: victim under 14, count one, first degree felony; sexual assault child, count two, second degree felony; sexual assault child- count three; second degree felony.

UNATHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE

>> Jorge Arturo Aguilar, 37, was indicted on unathorized use of motor vehicle, state jail felony.

SEPT. 29, 2020

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER

>> Sawyer Cain Seider, 28, was indicted on assault family/household member previous conviction IAT, third degree felony.

INJURY TO A CHILD

>> Sergio Adbel Ponce, 26, was indicted on injury to a child (FV)(F2), second degree felony.

OCT. 12, 2020

FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER 10 YEARS

>> Azariah Bonn Cutchall, 26, was indicted on fail to comply sex offenders duty to register 10 years, state jail felony.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE

>> Gabriel Rene Casias, Jr., 32, was indicted on injury to child (FV)(F3), third degree felony.

>> Kimberly Casias, 34, was indicted on injury to child by omission (FV)(F3), third degree felony.

>> Sara Torres, 32, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury (F3), third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

>> Dannie Allison Bronner, 76, was indicted on possession of child pornography (F3), third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Robert Lee Hasse, 22, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Aaron Fierro, 32, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Leslie Dewayne Brem, 57, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Anthony Martin Llanez, 31, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Brooklyn Cate Presley, 24, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

ROBBERY

>> Hector Ivan Fuentes, 26, was indicted on aggravated robbery, first degree felony.

Posted in on Monday, October 26, 2020 5:45 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
34°
Humidity: 92%
Winds: NNE at 17mph
Feels Like: 24°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 37°/Low 27°
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 32°/Low 30°
Wintry mix of precipitation. Highs in the low 30s with temperatures nearly steady overnight.

wednesday

weather
High 52°/Low 37°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]