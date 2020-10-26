ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: October 26th

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on July 20, 27, Aug. 18, Sept. 14, 29, and Oct. 12, 2020. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

JULY 20, 2020

EVADING ARREST

>> Carlos Francisco Cortez, 28, was indicted on evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, third degree felony.

DWI

>> Martin Lopez Barrera, 55, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE

>> Johnny Cochran, III, 30, was indicted on unauthorized use of a vehicle, state jail felony.

JULY 27, 2020

DWI

>> Thomas Lee Taylor, 56, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

AUG. 18, 2020

EVADING ARREST

>> Alana Marie Chavez, 17, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

THEFT

>> Mitzi Michele Lobaton, 48, was indicted on theft – aggregated, third degree felony.

SEPT. 14, 2020

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST FAMILY

>> Saul Pando, 21, was indicted on continuous violence against family, third degree felony.

SEX ABUSE OF CHILD

>> Christopher Clay Jackson, 46, was indicted on sex abuse of child continuous: victim under 14, count one, first degree felony; sexual assault child, count two, second degree felony; sexual assault child- count three; second degree felony.

UNATHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE

>> Jorge Arturo Aguilar, 37, was indicted on unathorized use of motor vehicle, state jail felony.

SEPT. 29, 2020

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER

>> Sawyer Cain Seider, 28, was indicted on assault family/household member previous conviction IAT, third degree felony.

INJURY TO A CHILD

>> Sergio Adbel Ponce, 26, was indicted on injury to a child (FV)(F2), second degree felony.

OCT. 12, 2020

FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER 10 YEARS

>> Azariah Bonn Cutchall, 26, was indicted on fail to comply sex offenders duty to register 10 years, state jail felony.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE

>> Gabriel Rene Casias, Jr., 32, was indicted on injury to child (FV)(F3), third degree felony.

>> Kimberly Casias, 34, was indicted on injury to child by omission (FV)(F3), third degree felony.

>> Sara Torres, 32, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury (F3), third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

>> Dannie Allison Bronner, 76, was indicted on possession of child pornography (F3), third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Robert Lee Hasse, 22, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Aaron Fierro, 32, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Leslie Dewayne Brem, 57, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Anthony Martin Llanez, 31, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Brooklyn Cate Presley, 24, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

ROBBERY

>> Hector Ivan Fuentes, 26, was indicted on aggravated robbery, first degree felony.