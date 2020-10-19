ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: October 19

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on July 20, 27, Sept. 14 and Sept. 29. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

JULY 20

EVADING ARREST

Carlos Francisco Cortez, 28, was indicted on evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, third degree felony.

DWI

Martin Lopez Barrera, 55, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE

Johnny Cochran III, 30, was indicted on unauthorized use of a vehicle, state jail felony.

JULY 27

DWI

Thomas Lee Taylor, 56, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

SEPT. 14

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Saul Pando, 21, was indicted on two counts continuous violence against family, third degree felony.

SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD

Christopher Clay Jackson, 46, was indicted on sex abuse of child continuous: victim under 14-count 1, first degree felony; sexual assault child- count 2, second degree felony; and sexual assault child- count 3, second degree felony.

UNATHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE

Jorge Arturo Aguilar, 37, was indicted on unathorized use of motor vehicle, state jail felony.

SEPT. 29

ASSAULT

Justin Tanner Alvarado, 28, was indicted on assault of a pregnant individual, third degree felony.

Sawyer Cain Seider, 28, was indicted on assault family/household member previous conviction, third degree felony.

INJURY TO A CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE

Cassandra Leigh, 33, was indicted on injury to a child by omission, first degree felony.

Lance Phillip Puryear, 25, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury on two counts, third degree felony.

Sergio Adbel Ponce, 26, was indicted on injury to a child (FV)(F2), second degree felony.

Taunell Elysia Moore, 39, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury, third degree felony.

DWI

German Sibrian, 25, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

Richard Reyes Rodriguez, 54, was indicted on DWI, third or more, third degree felony.

Thomas Anthony Herrera, 30, was indicted on DWI with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

April Marie Martinez, 31, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, state jail felony.

Cassie Marie Saenz, 23, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, state jail felony.

De Carlos Deon Cage, 28, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, second degree felony.

Hector Alcala Jr., 21, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Joaquin Montez, 48, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Jonathan Almanza, 18, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Juan Grajeda Zamarripa, 33, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, state jail felony.

Justa Naomi Demler, 31, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, state jail felony.

Nathan Taylor Roberson, 26, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, bur less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Xavier Gallardo, 18, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

THEFT

Dianna Gamboa Coriano, 33, was indicted on theft – aggregated, state jail felony.

Cassandra Danielle Herrera, 27, was indicted on theft – aggregated, state jail felony.

Scotty Lynn Pence, 40, was indicted on theft – aggregated, state jail felony.

Ricardo Valenzuela Ramos, 44, was indicted on theft property value more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.