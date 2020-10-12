ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: October 12

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on July 27, 2020 and Sept. 14, 2020. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

JULY 27, 2020

BURGLARY

Lucero Manuela Velasquez, 37, was indicted on burglary of a habitation, second degree felony.

SEPT. 14, 2020

EVADING ARREST

Desiree Grace Hughes, 43, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY REGISTER

Richard Lee Davis, 36, was indicted on fail to comply sex off duty to register with previous conviction, secondary degree felony.

William Gene Bright, 39, was indicted on fail to comply sex off duty register/annual, third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Alexa Rodriguez, 20, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

James Curtis West, 28, was indicted on obstruction or retaliation, third degree felony.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

Oscar Molinar Castillo, 57, was indicted on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.

THEFT

Gabriel Refugio Garza, 32, was indicted on theft property, value more than $2,500, but less than $30k, state jail felony.

John Mercedes Morales, 27, was indicted on theft, state jail felony.

Rosalinda Ontiveros Salcido, 61, was indicted on theft property, less than $2,500 two/more previous convictions, state jail felony.