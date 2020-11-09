  • November 9, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: November 9th - Odessa American: Felony Indictments

e-Edition Subscribe

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: November 9th

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, November 9, 2020 5:45 am

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: November 9th oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

assault

>> Matthew Aaron Barnett, 34, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (x3); attempt to take or take weapon from an officer, second degree felony.

>> Matthew Aaron Barnett, 34, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> Visente Dominguez Guerrero, 45, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV), second degree felony.

>> Visente Dominguez Guerrero, 45, was indicted on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (FV), third degree felony.

DWI

>> Stephanie Escamilla, 29, was indicted on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

FORGERY

>> Arnulfo Dominguez Enriquez , 45, was indicted on forgery government/national government institution/money/security, third degree felony.

indicted on fail to comply with registration requirements

>> William Harry Bowers, 47, was indicted on fail to comply with registration requirements, felony unsassigned.

invasive visual recording

>> Donald Porter, 35, was indicted on invasive visual recording, state jail felony.

online solicit of a minor sexual conduct

>> Robert Lewis Smiley, 45, was indicted on online solicit of a minor sexual conduct, second degree felony.

possession of a controlled substance

>> Danielle Breanna Gore, 25, was indicted on was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Doyle Ray Burnett, 53, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Gabriel Miramontes Esparza, 24, was indicted on was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Jae Lynn Valdespino Esparza, 19, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Thomas Ray Freeman, 35, was indicted on was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Veontez Royshon Crowe, 26, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

sale of stolen regulated material

>> D’allen Renae Corbell, 38, was indicted on sale of stolen regulated material, state jail felony.

Posted in on Monday, November 9, 2020 5:45 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
61°
Humidity: 87%
Winds: S at 13mph
Feels Like: 59°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 43°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 68°/Low 39°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 75°/Low 44°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]