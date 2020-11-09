ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: November 9th

assault

>> Matthew Aaron Barnett, 34, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (x3); attempt to take or take weapon from an officer, second degree felony.

>> Matthew Aaron Barnett, 34, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> Visente Dominguez Guerrero, 45, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV), second degree felony.

>> Visente Dominguez Guerrero, 45, was indicted on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (FV), third degree felony.

DWI

>> Stephanie Escamilla, 29, was indicted on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

FORGERY

>> Arnulfo Dominguez Enriquez , 45, was indicted on forgery government/national government institution/money/security, third degree felony.

indicted on fail to comply with registration requirements

>> William Harry Bowers, 47, was indicted on fail to comply with registration requirements, felony unsassigned.

invasive visual recording

>> Donald Porter, 35, was indicted on invasive visual recording, state jail felony.

online solicit of a minor sexual conduct

>> Robert Lewis Smiley, 45, was indicted on online solicit of a minor sexual conduct, second degree felony.

possession of a controlled substance

>> Danielle Breanna Gore, 25, was indicted on was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Doyle Ray Burnett, 53, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Gabriel Miramontes Esparza, 24, was indicted on was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Jae Lynn Valdespino Esparza, 19, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Thomas Ray Freeman, 35, was indicted on was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Veontez Royshon Crowe, 26, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

sale of stolen regulated material

>> D’allen Renae Corbell, 38, was indicted on sale of stolen regulated material, state jail felony.