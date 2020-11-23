ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: November 23rd

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Nov. 9. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD INTENTIONAL/KNOWINGLY/RECKLESSLY/CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

>> Ismael Saenz Salcido, 27, was indicted on abandon endanger child intentional/knowingly/recklessly/criminal negligence, state jail felony.

>> Nieves Caridad Perez, 27, was indicted on abandon endanger child intentional/knowingly/recklessly/criminal negligence, state jail felony.

ASSAULT

>> Charles Edwin Whitacre, 52, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> Donald Ray Daniels, 34, was indicted on assault on a public servant, third degree felony.

>> Jayirus Malone White, 27, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly WEAPON BI FV, second degree felony.

>> Jimmy Joey Mendoza, Jr., 37, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> Juan Jose Nanez, 47, was indicted on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, third degree felony.

>> Ricardo Hernandez, 35, was indicted on assault family/household member previous conviction, third degree felony.

>> Victoria Carliz Castillo, 26, was indicted on assault public servant, third degree felony.

BURGLARY

>> Andrew Conner Larez, 17, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

>> Dwan Jerome Routte, 22, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

>> Joshua Walker, 35, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

CRUELTY NON-LIVESTOCK ANIMALS

>> Alexis Briones, 18, was indicted on two counts of cruelty non-livestock animals, third degree felony.

DWI

>> Kayla Michelle Munoz, 32, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Armando F Flores, 34, was indicted on evading arrest with vehicle, third degree felony.

>> Desirea Ann Ray, 23, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

>> Felipe Ruben Carrillo, 21, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

>> Francisco Javier Ramos, 28, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

>> Gustavo Antonio Natividad, 24, was indicted on driving while intoxication with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

>> Mario Dillion Rodriguez, 23, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

>> Reydesel None Marquez-Ortiz, 35, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

>> Madeline Macias, 22, was indicted on injury to a child, first degree felony.

>> Monique Garcia, 20, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury, third degree felony.

>> Tyler Zachary Terry, 30, was indicted on injury to a child, first degree felony

ONLINE SOLICIT

>> Gilbert M. Ramirez, 40, was indicted on online solicit minor, third degree felony.

>> Juan Sigala, 21, was indicted on online solicit of a minor sexual conduct, second degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Arnulfo Hinojoza Melendez, 39, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Aureliano S Sanchez Valenzuela, 41, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Clinton Tyrel Williams, 25, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Donald Ryan Sanchez, 29, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Dusten Henry Fuentez, 23, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Jake Albert Bird, 33, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Jorge Rojo Aldaco, 23, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than 400 grams, felony unassigned.

>> Jose Alfredo Campozano, 29, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Julian Paulo Hinojos, 41, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Tommi Lynn Cherry, 26, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

ROBBERY

>> Chay Zed Morris, 39, was indicted on robbery, second degree felony.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD DEFRAUD/HARM

>> Chandra Diane Johnson, 30, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> David Paul Finnegan, 36, was indicted on tamper with government record defraud/harm, second degree felony.

THEFT

>> Amber Nicole Thames, 33, was indicted on theft property, more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, third degree felony.

>> David Paul Finnegan, 36, was indicted on theft of property, third degree felony.

>> Ladarius Devontai Ward, 32, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

>> Robert Eugene Stork, Jr., 45, was indicted on theft property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

>> Sandra Jo Tollett, 50, was indicted on theft, state jail felony.

>> Silvio Gavaldon Jimenez, 38, was indicted on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous conviction, state jail felony.

>> Victor Hugo Galindo, 36, was indicted on theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> David Paul Finnegan, 36, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

>> Justin Dewayne Spoon, 31, was indicted on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.