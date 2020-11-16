  • November 16, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: November 16th - Odessa American: Felony Indictments

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: November 16th

Posted: Monday, November 16, 2020 5:45 am

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: November 16th oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Oct. 28. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ASSAULT

>> Gustavo Galvez Landa, 29, was indicted on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (FV), third degree felony.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY

>> Francisco Renteria, 35, was indicted on continuous violence against family, third degree felony.

>> Ryan Alexander Ehrenberg King, 24, was indicted on continuous violence against the family, third degree felony.

CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Amber Nicole Thames, 33, was indicted on two counts of credit or debit card abuse, state jail felony.

DWI

>> Eric Mendoza, 41, was indicted on driving while intoxication, third or more (F3), third degree felony.

>> Guadalupe Cruz, III, 36, was indicted on driving while intoxication, third or more (F3), third degree felony.

>> Jesse Jimenez Perez, 44, was indicted on driving while intoxication, third or more (F3), third degree felony.

>> Patricia Carime Rueda, 29, was indicted on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

>> Scot Edward Terrell, 58, was indicted on driving while intoxication, third or more (F3), third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Demonyah Tyvez Vinson, 19, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3), third degree felony.

>> Jimmy Joey Mendoza, Jr., 37, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

>> Ricardo Mariscal, 35, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

>> Raymond Anthony Vega, 34, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3), third degree felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Ivan Galindo, 26, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

>> Jazlynn Maia Oropeza, 18, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than 400 grams, felony unassigned.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Amanda Rae Rojero, 36, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, but less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Dustin Kyle Nielsen, 29, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Jose Manuel Rios, 54, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Jose Martin Moya, 31, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, but less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Max Ramirez, 18, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one grams, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Michael Anthony Rios, 26, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, but less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Rudolph Rodriguez, Jr., 32, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Amber Nicole Thames, 33, was indicted on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

>> David Errol Moseley, 36, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

>> Jennifer Lynn Gardner, 21, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

