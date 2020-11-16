ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: November 16th

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Oct. 28. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.
ASSAULT
>> Gustavo Galvez Landa, 29, was indicted on assault family/house member impede breath/circulation (FV), third degree felony.
CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
>> Francisco Renteria, 35, was indicted on continuous violence against family, third degree felony.
>> Ryan Alexander Ehrenberg King, 24, was indicted on continuous violence against the family, third degree felony.
CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
>> Amber Nicole Thames, 33, was indicted on two counts of credit or debit card abuse, state jail felony.
DWI
>> Eric Mendoza, 41, was indicted on driving while intoxication, third or more (F3), third degree felony.
>> Guadalupe Cruz, III, 36, was indicted on driving while intoxication, third or more (F3), third degree felony.
>> Jesse Jimenez Perez, 44, was indicted on driving while intoxication, third or more (F3), third degree felony.
>> Patricia Carime Rueda, 29, was indicted on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.
>> Scot Edward Terrell, 58, was indicted on driving while intoxication, third or more (F3), third degree felony.
EVADING ARREST
>> Demonyah Tyvez Vinson, 19, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3), third degree felony.
>> Jimmy Joey Mendoza, Jr., 37, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.
>> Ricardo Mariscal, 35, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.
>> Raymond Anthony Vega, 34, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3), third degree felony.
MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
>> Ivan Galindo, 26, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.
>> Jazlynn Maia Oropeza, 18, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than 400 grams, felony unassigned.
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
>> Amanda Rae Rojero, 36, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, but less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> Dustin Kyle Nielsen, 29, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.
>> Jose Manuel Rios, 54, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.
>> Jose Martin Moya, 31, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, but less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> Max Ramirez, 18, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one grams, but less than four grams, third degree felony.
>> Michael Anthony Rios, 26, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, but less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> Rudolph Rodriguez, Jr., 32, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE
>> Amber Nicole Thames, 33, was indicted on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.
>> David Errol Moseley, 36, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.
>> Jennifer Lynn Gardner, 21, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.