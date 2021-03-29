ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: March 29

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Jan. 28, Feb. 9 and Feb. 23, 2021. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.
JAN. 28, 2021:
BURGLARY
>> Alyssa Dawn Rimer, 28, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.
>> Joshua Navarrette, 21, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.
>> Louis Perez, 51, was indicted on burglary of a habitation, second degree felony.
>> Randi Michelle Williams, 37, was indicted on burglary of a habitation, second degree felony.
CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE
>> Andrew Charles Yates, 33, was indicted on credit card or debit card abuse, state jail felony.
DWI
>> Arturo Nunez, 40, was indicted on drinking while driving, third or more, third degree felony.
>> Jesus Humberto Nieto, Jr., 38, was indicted on drinking while driving, third or more, third degree felony.
>> Naomi Payen Orona, 61, was indicted on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.
EVADING ARREST
>> Cahris B. Hernandez, 21, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.
>> Jacob Arreola, 25, was indicted on evading arrest or detain with previous convictions, state jail felony.
>> Michael Mendoza, 20, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
>> Brian Hulsey, 48, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.
>> Edward Esparza Deleon, 38, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> Ivan Francisco Lozano, 28, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> Joel Diaz Lopez, 36, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> Joel Marques Montez, 47, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> John Joseph Hernandez, 43, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> Jorge Enrique Trevizo, 33, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.
>> Kasey Blane Mason, 24, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.
>> Kyle Morgan McCullough, 25, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
SELL STOLEN REGULATED MATERIALS
>> Quinten Bryce Harrison, 22, was indicted on sell stolen regulated materials, state jail felony.
TERRORISTIC THREAT
>> Mafileo Tapiakaaholelei Kefu, 32, was indicted on terroristic threat against peace officer/judge, state jail felony.
THEFT
>> Ira James McDaniel, 41, was indicted on theft of property, state jail felony.
>> Justin Henry Hughes, 32, was indicted on theft property, more than $3,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.
UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE
>> Jesse David Navarrette, 30, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.
>> Roberto Almirall Alvarez, 49, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.
>> Zacharee Warren Williams, 24, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.
FEB. 9, 2021:
ASSAULT
>> Dustin Alderman, 30, was indicted on aggravated assault by public servant, first degree felony.
>> Justin Jermaine Gomez, 36, was indicted on assault public servant, third degree felony.
>> Katelyn Kathleen Macdonald, 24, was indicted on assault public servant, third degree felony.
DWI
>> Javier Ramirez, 41, was indicted on drinking while driving, third or more, third degree felony.
>> Roger Neal Shipman, 37, was indicted on drinking while driving, third or more, third degree felony.
EVADING ARREST
>> Johnny Daniel Simon, 19, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.
FORGERY
>> Arnaldo Tavares Morales, 38, was indicted on forgery financial instrument, state jail felony.
INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY
>> Myra Arredondo Martinez, 24, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury, third degree felony.
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
>> Joel Juarez, 29, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> Randy Mathew Bermea, 22, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
ROBBERY
>> Ek David Ott, 35, was indicted on robbery, second degree felony.
TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE
>> Michael Randy Muniz, 42, was indicted on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.
THEFT
>> Ryan Nicholas Verzoza, 18, was indicted on theft of firearm, state jail felony.
FEB. 23, 2021
ASSAULT
>> David Hernandez, 33, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.
BURGLARY
>> David Hernandez, 33, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.
EVADING ARREST
>> Devan Nicole Baxter, 26, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.
>> Ryan Lee Weems, 35, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.
>> Charles Allen Thompson, 39, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.
>> Daniel Puente, 23, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.
>> Dustin Roy Mathis, 38, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.
EXPLOITATION
>> Tammy Majors, 59, was indicted on exploitation of elderly individual, third degree felony.
DWI
>> Mario Quesadar, Jr., 29, was indicted on drinking while driving third or more (F3), third degree felony.
POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
>> Albert White, 29, was indicted on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.
>> Amber Shainn Morales, 27, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance (F3), more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.
>> Jasmine Leyva, 32, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance (F3), more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.
>> Jerimiah James Gallegos, 43, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> Jesus Salgado Ramirez, 32, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> Kain Arriaga Aguirre, 26, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> Laura Renee Allison, 35, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> Melvin Dallas Godsey, 61, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.
>> Paul Geuther, 30, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> Quinderrious J. Harris, 26, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> Shawn Lamar Young, 50, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
>> Timothy Charles Chadman, 38, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.
ROBBERY
>> Edmundo Jr Santillan, 39, was indicted on aggravated robbery, first degree felony.
>> Lexy Lana Lujan, 19, was indicted on robbery, second degree felony.
TAMPER/FABRICATE
>> Eva Valenzuela Polanco, 52, was indicted on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.
>> Marlin Meza, 32, was indicted on tampering with physical evidence, third degree felony.
THEFT
>> Amanda M. Dickman, 27, was indicted on theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.
>> Cody Ridenour, 33, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.
>> Eslee Osvaldo Valenzuela, 18, was indicted on theft of firearm, state jail felony.
UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE
>> Adrian Herrera, 30, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.
>> Dustin Roy Mathis, 37, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.