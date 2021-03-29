ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: March 29

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Jan. 28, Feb. 9 and Feb. 23, 2021. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

JAN. 28, 2021:

BURGLARY

>> Alyssa Dawn Rimer, 28, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

>> Joshua Navarrette, 21, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

>> Louis Perez, 51, was indicted on burglary of a habitation, second degree felony.

>> Randi Michelle Williams, 37, was indicted on burglary of a habitation, second degree felony.

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Andrew Charles Yates, 33, was indicted on credit card or debit card abuse, state jail felony.

DWI

>> Arturo Nunez, 40, was indicted on drinking while driving, third or more, third degree felony.

>> Jesus Humberto Nieto, Jr., 38, was indicted on drinking while driving, third or more, third degree felony.

>> Naomi Payen Orona, 61, was indicted on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Cahris B. Hernandez, 21, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

>> Jacob Arreola, 25, was indicted on evading arrest or detain with previous convictions, state jail felony.

>> Michael Mendoza, 20, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Brian Hulsey, 48, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Edward Esparza Deleon, 38, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Ivan Francisco Lozano, 28, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Joel Diaz Lopez, 36, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Joel Marques Montez, 47, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> John Joseph Hernandez, 43, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Jorge Enrique Trevizo, 33, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Kasey Blane Mason, 24, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Kyle Morgan McCullough, 25, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

SELL STOLEN REGULATED MATERIALS

>> Quinten Bryce Harrison, 22, was indicted on sell stolen regulated materials, state jail felony.

TERRORISTIC THREAT

>> Mafileo Tapiakaaholelei Kefu, 32, was indicted on terroristic threat against peace officer/judge, state jail felony.

THEFT

>> Ira James McDaniel, 41, was indicted on theft of property, state jail felony.

>> Justin Henry Hughes, 32, was indicted on theft property, more than $3,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Jesse David Navarrette, 30, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

>> Roberto Almirall Alvarez, 49, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

>> Zacharee Warren Williams, 24, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

FEB. 9, 2021:

ASSAULT

>> Dustin Alderman, 30, was indicted on aggravated assault by public servant, first degree felony.

>> Justin Jermaine Gomez, 36, was indicted on assault public servant, third degree felony.

>> Katelyn Kathleen Macdonald, 24, was indicted on assault public servant, third degree felony.

DWI

>> Javier Ramirez, 41, was indicted on drinking while driving, third or more, third degree felony.

>> Roger Neal Shipman, 37, was indicted on drinking while driving, third or more, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Johnny Daniel Simon, 19, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

FORGERY

>> Arnaldo Tavares Morales, 38, was indicted on forgery financial instrument, state jail felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

>> Myra Arredondo Martinez, 24, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury, third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Joel Juarez, 29, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Randy Mathew Bermea, 22, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

ROBBERY

>> Ek David Ott, 35, was indicted on robbery, second degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Michael Randy Muniz, 42, was indicted on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

THEFT

>> Ryan Nicholas Verzoza, 18, was indicted on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

FEB. 23, 2021

ASSAULT

>> David Hernandez, 33, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

BURGLARY

>> David Hernandez, 33, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Devan Nicole Baxter, 26, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

>> Ryan Lee Weems, 35, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

>> Charles Allen Thompson, 39, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

>> Daniel Puente, 23, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

>> Dustin Roy Mathis, 38, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

EXPLOITATION

>> Tammy Majors, 59, was indicted on exploitation of elderly individual, third degree felony.

DWI

>> Mario Quesadar, Jr., 29, was indicted on drinking while driving third or more (F3), third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Albert White, 29, was indicted on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.

>> Amber Shainn Morales, 27, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance (F3), more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Jasmine Leyva, 32, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance (F3), more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Jerimiah James Gallegos, 43, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Jesus Salgado Ramirez, 32, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Kain Arriaga Aguirre, 26, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Laura Renee Allison, 35, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Melvin Dallas Godsey, 61, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Paul Geuther, 30, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Quinderrious J. Harris, 26, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Shawn Lamar Young, 50, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Timothy Charles Chadman, 38, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

ROBBERY

>> Edmundo Jr Santillan, 39, was indicted on aggravated robbery, first degree felony.

>> Lexy Lana Lujan, 19, was indicted on robbery, second degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

>> Eva Valenzuela Polanco, 52, was indicted on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

>> Marlin Meza, 32, was indicted on tampering with physical evidence, third degree felony.

THEFT

>> Amanda M. Dickman, 27, was indicted on theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.

>> Cody Ridenour, 33, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

>> Eslee Osvaldo Valenzuela, 18, was indicted on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Adrian Herrera, 30, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

>> Dustin Roy Mathis, 37, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.