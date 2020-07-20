ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: July 20, 2020

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on May 21 and June 25.

The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

May 21, 2020

ASSAULT

>> Keshun Dibreonous Pardue, 23, was indicted on assault impede breathing (F3), third degree felony.

>> Vincent Martinez, 41, was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second degree felony.

evading arrest detain with vehicle

>> Bernardo Arredondo, 25, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

DWI

>> Isacc Torres, 29, indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

>> Michael Gonzales, 36, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

>> Mickil Dale Crenshaw, 59, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

possession of a controlled substance

>> Austin Lee McKibben, 27, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

>> Ernest Hernandez Garcia III, 35, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

unauthorized use of a vehicle

>> Cristina Lira Alaniz, 26, was indicted on unauthorized use of a vehicle, state jail felony.

>> Elizabeth Danielle Cardenas, 29, was indicted on unauthorized use of a vehicle, state jail felony.

unlicensed possession firearm by felon

>> Jose Raymond Castillo, 37, was indicted on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.

unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material

>> Noemi Crystal Chavez, 31, was indicted on unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material, state jail felony.

June 25, 2020

ASSAULT

>> Jerry Wayne Beason, 42, was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second degree felony.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

>> Bobby Gabel Gonzales, 38, was indicted on criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

deadly conduct discharge firearm

>> Kenneth Ray Cook, 60, was indicted on deadly conduct discharge firearm, third degree felony.

DWI

>> Jesse Gallardo Briones Jr., 61, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

>> Juan Carlos Licon , 51, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

Evading arrest

>> Andrew Carrera Oyervides, 25, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

>> Corey Nathaniel White, 20, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Forgery

>> Axel Manuel Olivas, 17, was indicted on forgery government/national government institute/money/secure (F3), third degree felony.

>> Garry Colton Brewer, 43, was indicted on forgery financial instrument, state jail felony.

HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON

>> Dulce Salinas, 37, was indicted on hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon (F3), third degree felony.

possession of a controlled substance

>> Billy Joe Scott, 43, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Claudia Rivera, 38, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

>> Clifton Boyd, 35, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Danyer Gonzalez, 30, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

>> Devoric Ladon Fox, 29, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Du Phuoc Vo, 44, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Edgar Osvaldo Renteria, 37, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Edmund Duane Medrano, 52, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Eric Dewayne Phillips, 32, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Ernesto Chavez, 19, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Jose Rolando Trejo, 35, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Kenderius Lavon Branson, 28, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

>> Michael Anthon Young, 26, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Misael Duran, 18, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Qughvondrick Jefferson, 27, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Steven Mendoza, 38, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Tiffany Marie Crenshaw, 31, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

prohibit substance/item in correctional/civil community facility

>> Lacey Danyelle Rodriguez, 28, was indicted on prohibit substance/item in correctional/civil community facility (F3), third degree felony.

theft

>> Alejandro Lujan Manzano, 21, was indicted on theft property value more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

>> Brionne Chere Weight, 36, was indicted on theft prop, less than $2,500 enhanced, state jail felony.

>> Francisco Javier Moreno, 51, was indicted on theft of copper, state jail felony.

unauthorized use of a vehicle

>> Mannex Guerrero Molina, 41, was indicted on unauthorized use of a vehicle, state jail felony.

>> Steven Rodriguez Rojo, 26, was indicted on unauthorized use of a vehicle, state jail felony.