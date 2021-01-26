ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Jan. 25

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Nov. 5, 2018, Oct. 12, 28, Nov. 9, and Dec. 18, 2020. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

NOV. 5, 2018

David Lujan Holguin, 26, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

OCT. 12, 2020

EVADING ARREST

FAIL TO STOP AND REDNER AID

David Lujan Holguin, 26, was indicted on fail to stop and render aid, felony unassigned.

OCT. 28, 2020

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Michael Anthony Rios, 26, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

NOV. 9, 2020

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD INTENT/KNOWINGLY/RECKLESS/CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT

Nieves Caridad Perez, 27, was indicted on abandon endanger child intent/knowingly/reckless/criminal negligent, state jail felony

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Isaac Sanchez Patino, 42, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury, third degree felony.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Jorge Rojo Aldaco, 24, was indicted on manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, felony unassigned.

DEC. 18, 2020

ASSAULT

Adrian Arturo Gallegos, 29, was indicted on assault family/house member impede breath/circulate, third degree felony.

Ambar Gumbs, 27, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Austin Allen Edward Neer, 27, was indicted on aggravated assault deadly weapon, second degree felony,

Cody Bryan Howell, 23, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Isaiah Elias Lara, 22, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

John Henry Guerra, 49, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Jose Angel Ramon, 39, was indicted on assault impede breath, third degree felony.

Jose Angel Salgado, 32, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Moses Martinez, 30, was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second degree felony.

BURGLARY

Alan Leroy Johnson, 54, was indicted on burglary of a habitation, second degree felony.

David Earl Reeves, 38, was indicted on attempted burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Edward Page Green, 30, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Jessie Lee Norris, 35, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

Joseph Nathaniel James, 27, was indicted on burglary of building, state jail felony.

DWI

Brett Lee Smith, 30, was indicted on driving while intoxicated while 15 years of age, state jail felony.

Bryan Edward Lauterbach, 53, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

Gail Lanette Cornelison, 55, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

Jose Francisco Palomino, 34, was indicted on driving while intoxication, third or more, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

Dylan Kerr Thomas, 23, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Niki Le-reyn Leal, 31, was indicted on evading arrest detain vehicle, third degree felony.

Tony Joe Laureano, 33, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON

Myessha L Morrill, 40, was indicted on hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon, third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Daniel Ryan Earnest, 36, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Garrat Olson, 43, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

John Daniel Hollowell, 41, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

John Daniel Hollowell, 41, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Mathew Coy Melton Davis, 37, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Moises Urias Tarango, 45, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Moncerrat Balderrama, 50, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Steven Ashley Hargrove, 38, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

ROBBERY

Gabriel Matthew Garza, 18, was indicted on aggravated robbery, first degree felony.

THEFT

Shaun Michael Sanchez, 39, was indicted on theft (enhanced with two or more prior conviction), state jail felony.

Tasha Nicole Hodge, 35, was indicted on theft property less than $2,500 with two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

Wendy L. Freels, 42, was indicted on theft property, less than $2,500 with two more previous convictions, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

Cody Carl Clark, 26, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

David Houston Roe, 35, was indicted on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.