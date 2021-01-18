ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Jan. 18

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Nov 9, 2020 and Dec. 18, 2020. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

NOV. 9, 2020:

DWI

Sergio Abraham Lara Alvarado, 33, was indicted on two counts of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age.

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT

Toddrick Lamar Lopez, 24, was indicted on three counts of aggravated sexual assault, first degree felony.

DEC. 18. 2020:

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD INTENT/KNOWING/RECKLESS/CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT

Robert Viera Zamora, 48, was indicted on abandon endanger child intent/knowing/reckless/criminal negligent, state jail felony.

Selene Ponce, 25, was indicted on abandon endanger child intent/knowing/reckless/criminal negligent, state jail felony.

ASSAULT

Ernie Enriquez, 27, was indicted on aggravated assault date/family/house, first degree felony.

Ernie Enriquez, 27, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Jhomaira Rosalva Arvizu, 24, was indicted on assault public servant, third degree felony.

Nader Mahmood Al-qadi, 50, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Rigo Roberto Flores, 46, was indicted on assault family/house member impede breath/circulate, third degree felony.

Terrence W. Elmore, 31, was indicted on aggravated sexual assault of child, first degree felony.

BURGLARY

Robert Joe Hernandez, 36, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF A YOUNG CHILD

Mario Valenzuela Diaz, 47, was indicted on continuous sexual abuse of a young child, first degree felony.

CREDIT CARD ABUSE

Nathan Ryan Armstrong, 32, was indicted on two charges of credit card abuse, state jail felony.

DWI

Carlos E Chavez Luna, 27, was indicted on driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

Jesus Manuel Ramos, 36, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

Blanca Stella Cortez , 28, was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Dario Soto Almanza, 20, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Harvey Wayne Collier, 64, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Homer Luna Alvarado, 43, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Isaac Lee Sanchez, 20, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Jesus Flores Cervantes, 34, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony

Leroy Begay, 46, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

Oscar Manzano, 25, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Rafael Ivan Talamantes, Jr., 35, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

Ricardo Brito, 34, was indicted on assault impede breathing, third degree felony.

EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY INDIVIDUAL

Gabriela Mendoza, 33, was indicted on exploitation of elderly individual, third degree felony.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Darrin Levar Smith, 43, was indicted on fail to comply sex off duty to register life/annual, third degree felony.

Juvel Fernandez III, 42, was indicted on fail to comply sex off duty to register with previous IAT, felony unassigned.

Phillip Raymon Espericueta, 32, was indicted on fail to comply sex off duty to register with previous IAT, felony unassigned.

Ronnie Dale Chambers Jr., 29, was indicted on fail to comply with registration requirements, third degree felony.

INDECENCY WITH A CHILD

Pablo Hernandez Jr., 27, was indicted on indecency w/child sexual contact, second degree felony.

Rayland E. Gipson, 64, was indicted on indecency with a child, second degree felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

Caleb Andrew Pietsek, 34, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury, third degree felony.

Eric Anthony Charo, 29, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury, third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Anselmo Cano, 24, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Benny Nicholas Dominguez, 42, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than 200 grams, but less than 400 grams, second degree felony.

Donna Sue Dawson, 56, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

ROBBERY

Adam Jacob Garcia, 38, was indicted on aggravated robbery, first degree felony.

John Paul Cavender, 40, was indicted on robbery, second degree felony.

Malcolm Donald Ruff, 60, was indicted on robbery, second degree felony.

THEFT

Bryant Heath Smith, 27, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Kevin Hill, 43, was indicted on theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.

Kristopher James Dutton, 30, was indicted on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions, station jail felony.

Mark Anthony Gutierrez, 38, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Ricardo Hernandez, 30, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Silvia Vidal Contreras, 41, was indicted on theft property, less than $2,500 with two more more previous convictions, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

Cannyan Lowell Price, 23, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.