  • February 15, 2021

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Feb. 15

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Feb. 15

Posted: Monday, February 15, 2021 5:45 am

oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Jan. 12, 2021. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

BURGLARY

Isaiah Diaz, 21, was indicted on two charges of burglary of building, state jail felony.

DWI

Henry Thomas Cardenas Jr., 40, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third 3rd or more, third degree felony.

Timothy Scott Behnken, 48, was indicted on drinking while intoxicated third, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

Samuel Ignacio Orozco, 22, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

FORGERY

Rigoberto Castillo, 55, was indicted on three charges of forgery, state jail felony.

POSSESSIONS OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Allan Hinojos Caballero, 24, was indicted on possessions of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Anthony Michael Dean Banister, 26, was indicted on possessions of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Corey Roes, 34, was indicted on possessions of a controlled substance, more than four gram, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

Edwin Charlie Crabtree, 40, was indicted on possessions of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Haidee Soto, 35, was indicted on possessions of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Margarita Escarcega, 29, was indicted on possessions of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Mario Medrano Bernal, 39, was indicted on possessions of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

Tyler Mckenzie Collerd, 36, was indicted on possessions of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

Victor Contreras, 28, was indicted on possessions of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

Jose Daniel Marquez, 57, was indicted on obstruction or retaliation, third degree felony.

THEFT

Matthew Dwight Pritchard, 30, was indicted on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Dusten Henry Fuentez, 23, was indicted on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

Samuel Ramos Carrasco, 28, was indicted on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

William Taggart Guinan, 55, was indicted on unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM

Damien Arturo Dominguez, 23, was indicted on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.

VIOLATION OF MOTOR FUEL TAX REQUIREMENTS

Arlinton Martinez Ferras, 46, was indicted on violation of motor fuel tax requirements, second degree felony.

