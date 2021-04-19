ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: April 19

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Jan. 28, Feb. 9, Feb. 23, March 23 and April 7, 2021. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

JAN. 28, 2021

ASSAULT

>> Irvin Alan Enriquez, 28, was indicted on assault public servant, third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Ervel Salinas, 23, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

>> Mafileo Tapiakaaholelei Kefu, 32, was indicted on terroristic threat against peace officer/judge, state jail felony.

THEFT

>> Nigel Colin Johnson, 28, was indicted on theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions (GJI), state jail felony.

>> Ranie Dawn McCarty, 30, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Jesse David Navarrette, 30, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

FEB. 9, 2021

ASSAULT

>> James Weldon Redic, 58, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> John Mercedes Morales, 28, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

FORGERY

>> Johnathan Irvin McKissick, 24, was indicted on forgery by passing, state jail felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

>> Scarlett Renae Mitchell, 19, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury, third degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Nicholas James McPherson, 40, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

FEB. 23, 2021

ASSAULT

>> Jordan Wayne Williams, 29, was indicted on assault family/household member previous conviction AIT, third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Bernard Ray Strunk, 53, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Evan Lane Carter, 32, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

>> Jasmine Leyva, 32, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Raul Veloz Villegas, 30, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

MARCH 23, 2021

ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

>> Ranie Dawn McCarty, 30, was indicted on engage in organized criminal activity, state jail felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Irvin Alan Enriquez, 28, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Johnathan Irvin McKissick, 24, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

APRIL 7, 2021

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD INTENT/KNOW/RECKLESS/CRIMINAL NEGLECT

>> Leburt Tyrone Green, 31, was indicted on abandon endanger child intent/know/reckless/criminal neglect, state jail felony.

ASSAULT

>> Adetunji Olugbenga Ayankoya, 41, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> Adetunji Olugbenga Ayankoya, 41, was indicted on assault by strangulation, third degree felony.

>> Angel Alejandro Valencia, 28, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> Cayla Henderson, 37, was indicted on assault public servant, third degree felony.

>> Christopher Kenneth Irving, 37, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> Fredrick Bloodsaw, Jr., 28, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> James Paul Edward Martinez, 28, was indicted on assault family/household member previous convictions IAT, third degree felony.

>> Jayson Dwayne Bentley, 22, was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> Jesus Jr Rivera, 47, was indicted on aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, second degree felony.

>> Joseph Michael Cross, 28, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> Leslie Gonzalez, 29, was indicted on assault public servant, third degree felony.

>> Maria Chapa, 36, was indicted on aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

>> Ramon Medina, III, 45, was indicted on assault family/household member previous convictions, third degree felony.

>> Ronnie Ortiz, Jr., 28, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.

BURGLARY

>> Calvin King, 26, was indicted on burglary of building, state jail felony.

>> Chad Alton Granbery, 36, was indicted on burglary of building, state jail felony.

>> Samantha Jo Carrasco, 21, was indicted on burglary of habitation, second degree felony.

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM

>> Joseph Michael Cross, 28, was indicted on deadly conduct discharge firearm, third degree felony.

DWI

>> Jose Fernando Vallecillo, 40, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

>> Randy Bearden, 30, was indicted on driving while intoxicated, third or more, third degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Andres Galindo, 27, was indicted on evading arrest with vehicle, third degree felony.

>> Asa Wallace Dagley, 29, was indicted on evading arrest detain with previous conviction, state jail felony.

>> Esaie Urias, 17, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

>> Jason Christopher Walker, 42, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

>> Jesus Humberto Nieto, Jr., 39, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

>> Josue David Pando, 31, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle, third degree felony.

FORGERY

>> Dominque Barrera Garcia, 32, was indicted on forgery, state jail felony.

>> Julian Romero, 26, was indicted on forgery, state jail felony.

HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON

>> Mitzi Gail Cavender, 61, was indicted on hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon, third degree felony.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE WITH INTENT BODILY INJURY

>> Christopher Kenneth Irving, 37, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disabled reckless bodily injury, state jail felony.

>> James Dalton Kennedy, 29, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disabled reckless bodily injury, state jail felony.

>> Johnathan Irvin Mckissick, 24, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intent serious bodily injury/mental, first degree felony, and attempted capital murder of a child younger than 10 years of age, first degree felony.

>> Michael Randy Muniz, 42, was indicted on injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury, third degree felony.

>> Patricio Barrera, 34, was indicted on two counts of injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury, third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

>> Kristopher Stone, 44, was indicted on possession of child pornography, third degree felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Albert Edmon Jones, 30, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Chris Lee Humes, 42, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

>> Delinda Brooks, 44, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Elizabeth Nicole Henson, 35, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony

>> Freddy Rene Arriaga, 25, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Gabriel Jr Lara, 28, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Joe Stuart Wallace, 33, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Johnny San Miguel, 32, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Juan Adrian Barron, 50, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Marcus Anthony Rodriguez, 38, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Ralph Holguin Mireles, 51, was indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Ramiro Valentin Joachin, 18, was indicted on manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, first degree felony.

ROBBERY

>> Alfonso Luis Cruz Chacon, 17, was indicted on aggravated robbery, first degree felony.

>> Gabriel Breeding, 19, was indicted on aggravated robbery, first degree felony.

SMUGGLING OF PERSONS

>> Jesse Alan Sanchez, 41, was indicted on four counts of smuggling of persons, third degree felony.

>> Lisa Valenzuela, 47, was indicted on four counts of smuggling of persons, third degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE WITH INTENT TO IMPAIR

>> Jesse Alan Sanchez, 41, was indicted on tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.

THEFT

>> Christopher Glenn, 30, was indicted on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

>> Edward Vaughn Decker, 48, was indicted on theft property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, third degree felony.

>> Joey Rodriguez, 31, was indicted on theft, third degree felony.

>> Julian Romero, 26, was indicted on theft of firearm, state jail felony.

>> Richard Jerome Leija, 30, was indicted on theft from person, state jail felony.

>> Severo Carrasco Dominguez, 32, was indicted on theft property, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, state jail felony

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON

>> Christopher Glenn, 30, was indicted on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.

>> Nathaniel Mireles Freeman, Jr., 51, was indicted on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.

>> Randy Bearden, 30, was indicted on unlicensed possession firearm by felon, third degree felony.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Jason Christopher Walker, 42, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

>> Kala Myers, 32, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.

>> Zakari Sergio Villasenor, 27, was indicted on unauthorize use of vehicle, state jail felony.