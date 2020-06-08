  • June 8, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: June 8,2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: June 8,2020

Posted: Monday, June 8, 2020 4:45 am

Odessa American

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on May 21. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

accident involving injury

>> Robert Lee Escobedo, 40, was indicted on an accident involving injury charge, felony unassigned.

ASSAULT

>> Emmanuel Colunga, 33, was indicted on an assault impede breath/circulation (FV)(F3) charge, third degree felony.

>> Miguel Ivan Rocha, 27, was indicted on an assault public servant (F3) charge, third degree felony.

>> Janie Anderson Castillo, 49, was indicted on an assault public servant (F3) charge, third degree felony.

BURGLARY

>> Craig Thomas Slusher, 32, was indicted on a burglary of habitation charge, second degree felony.

DWI

>> Oscar Valenzuela Diaz, Jr., 49, was indicted on a driving while intoxicated charge, third or more, third degree felony.

>> Bobby Gale Hudnall, 58, was indicted on a driving while intoxicated charge, third or more, third degree felony.

>> Rojerio Segura Gonzales, 62, was indicted on a driving while intoxicated charge, third or more, third degree felony.

>> Yvette Munoz Martinez, 44, was indicted on a driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, state jail felony.

>> Isacc Torres, 29, was indicted on a driving while intoxicated charge, third or more, third degree felony.

>> Eric A. Alvarado, 35, was indicted on a driving while intoxicated charge, third or more (F3), third degree felony.

EVADING

>> Logan Jack Jordan , 20, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) charge, third degree felony.

>> Gilberto Enriquez Lujan, 18, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) charge, third degree felony.

>> Koby Scott Munsey, 19, was indicted on evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) charge, third degree felony.

FORGERY

>> John Ashley Gwinn, 53, was indicted on a forgery financial instrument charge, state jail felony.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CHARGE

>> Marc Slattery, 60, was indicted on a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than four grams, less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

>> Andrea Lee Moreno, 36, was indicted on a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Trina Lynn Jennings, 32, was indicted on a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than one gram less than four grams, third degree felony.

>> Adam Nunez, 35, was indicted on a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Ryan Buchner, 34, was indicted on possession with a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Mark Anthony Lujan, 22, was indicted on possession with a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, state jail felony.

>> Caden Dale Pickett, 23, was indicted on possession with a controlled substance charge, more than four grams less than 200 grams, second degree felony.

THEFT

>> Lala Trevino, 55, was indicted on a theft property value less than $2,500, two more previous convictions charge, state jail felony.

>> Devon James-Cole Pickett, 30, was indicted on a theft of property value more than $2,500 less than $30,000, state jail felony.

Posted in on Monday, June 8, 2020 4:45 am.

