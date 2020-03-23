ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: March 23, 2020

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on March 3, 2020. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.
ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH
>> Joanna Ruiz, 42, was indicted on a charge of accident involving death, a second-degree felony.
ASSAULT
>> Christian Alex Aguirre , 20, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.
>> Kelly Dshon Bennett, 45, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony.
>> Alex M. Mendoza, 34, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.
>> Alvin F. Morrison, 52, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.
CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE
>> Dustin Allen Biggerstaff , 33, was reindicted on a charge of criminal negligent homicide, a state jail felony.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
>> Demetrio Alvarez Jr. , 45, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
>> Michael Forrest Baker , 51, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
>> Robin Dale Crow, 51, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
>> William Casey Cruse , 46, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
>> James Charles Shorts , 63, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
>> Michelle Lee Taylor , 54, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
EVADING ARREST
>> Troy V. Burnett Jr., 40, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.
>> Alex Moses Diaz , 20, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.
>> Charles Edwards , 26, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Chad Marez , 27, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Christopher Ray Mendoza , 24, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
>> Juan Zubia , 17, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION
>> Armando Javier Galvez , 37, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, a state jail felony.
HINDERING APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION OF FELON
>> Cindy Annette Roberts , 38, was indicted on a charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, a third-degree felony.
INTOXICATED MANSLAUGHTER
>> Alan Adrian Aguirre, 20, was indicted on a charge of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony.
MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
>> Ciana Aguirre, 24, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony.
>> Arturo Ortega Rivera , 3/24/93, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony.
>> Armando Tinajero , 5/78, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
>> Hector Chavez, 22, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
>> Shelly Renea Dawson, 44, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Talmadge Lee Green , 37, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
>> Morgan Renee Hightower, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Tori Chareeves Majors , 30, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
>> John Edward Morrison , 61, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Quenton Deshean Patterson , 47, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Aaron Kacey Rowden, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
>> Eugene Durst Self, 47, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony; and prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.
>> Michael Robert Spaulding, 45, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
>> Virginia Sterling , 42, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
ROBBERY
>> James John McDaniel , 34, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE
>> Luis Marquez, 18, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
>> Julio Cesar Montes, 27, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony.
>> Matilde Rodriguez Olivas Jr. , 50, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
THEFT
>> Brandon Charles Alexander, 30, was indicted on a charge of aggregated theft, a state jail felony.
>> Rusty Melvin Beavers, 43, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
>> Jennifer Lynn Bridges, 57, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
>> Amy Nicole Bullock, 41, was indicted on charges of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions; and theft of property, less than $100, with two or more previous convictions, both of which are state jail felonies.
>> Felix Chavez Jr. , 29, was indicted on a charge of theft with previous convictions, a state jail felony.
>> Briana Shay Griffith , 29, was indicted on a charge of aggregated theft, a third-degree felony.
>> Kayla Ann Hayles , 65, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
>> Diana Sanchez Madrid , 44, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
>> Christian Charl Moreau , 29, was indicted on a charge of aggregated theft, a third-degree felony.
>> Sharrion Murphy , 50, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
>> Herman Ramirez , 58, was indicted on charges of aggregated theft and theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, both of which are state jail felonies.
>> Ignacio Rodriguez , 44, was indicted on a charge of aggregated theft, a second-degree felony.
>> Jessica M. Rodriguez , 37, was indicted on a charge of aggregated theft, a second-degree felony.
>> Martin Joe Rodriguez , 28, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE
>> Drevon Smith , 21, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
>> Stormy Lee Wakefield , 27, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON
>> Brian Tinoco , 23, was indicted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon on the premises of a facility that sells alcohol, a third-degree felony.
