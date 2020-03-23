ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: March 23, 2020

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on March 3, 2020. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH

>> Joanna Ruiz, 42, was indicted on a charge of accident involving death, a second-degree felony.

ASSAULT

>> Christian Alex Aguirre , 20, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

>> Kelly Dshon Bennett, 45, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony.

>> Alex M. Mendoza, 34, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

>> Alvin F. Morrison, 52, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.

CRIMINAL NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE

>> Dustin Allen Biggerstaff , 33, was reindicted on a charge of criminal negligent homicide, a state jail felony.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Demetrio Alvarez Jr. , 45, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Michael Forrest Baker , 51, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Robin Dale Crow, 51, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> William Casey Cruse , 46, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> James Charles Shorts , 63, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Michelle Lee Taylor , 54, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Troy V. Burnett Jr., 40, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

>> Alex Moses Diaz , 20, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

>> Charles Edwards , 26, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Chad Marez , 27, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Christopher Ray Mendoza , 24, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Juan Zubia , 17, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

>> Armando Javier Galvez , 37, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, a state jail felony.

HINDERING APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION OF FELON

>> Cindy Annette Roberts , 38, was indicted on a charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, a third-degree felony.

INTOXICATED MANSLAUGHTER

>> Alan Adrian Aguirre, 20, was indicted on a charge of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Ciana Aguirre, 24, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony.

>> Arturo Ortega Rivera , 3/24/93, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony.

>> Armando Tinajero , 5/78, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Hector Chavez, 22, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Shelly Renea Dawson, 44, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Talmadge Lee Green , 37, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Morgan Renee Hightower, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Tori Chareeves Majors , 30, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> John Edward Morrison , 61, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Quenton Deshean Patterson , 47, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Aaron Kacey Rowden, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Eugene Durst Self, 47, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony; and prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.

>> Michael Robert Spaulding, 45, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Virginia Sterling , 42, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

ROBBERY

>> James John McDaniel , 34, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Luis Marquez, 18, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Julio Cesar Montes, 27, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony.

>> Matilde Rodriguez Olivas Jr. , 50, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

THEFT

>> Brandon Charles Alexander, 30, was indicted on a charge of aggregated theft, a state jail felony.

>> Rusty Melvin Beavers, 43, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Jennifer Lynn Bridges, 57, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Amy Nicole Bullock, 41, was indicted on charges of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions; and theft of property, less than $100, with two or more previous convictions, both of which are state jail felonies.

>> Felix Chavez Jr. , 29, was indicted on a charge of theft with previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Briana Shay Griffith , 29, was indicted on a charge of aggregated theft, a third-degree felony.

>> Kayla Ann Hayles , 65, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Diana Sanchez Madrid , 44, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Christian Charl Moreau , 29, was indicted on a charge of aggregated theft, a third-degree felony.

>> Sharrion Murphy , 50, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Herman Ramirez , 58, was indicted on charges of aggregated theft and theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, both of which are state jail felonies.

>> Ignacio Rodriguez , 44, was indicted on a charge of aggregated theft, a second-degree felony.

>> Jessica M. Rodriguez , 37, was indicted on a charge of aggregated theft, a second-degree felony.

>> Martin Joe Rodriguez , 28, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Drevon Smith , 21, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Stormy Lee Wakefield , 27, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON

>> Brian Tinoco , 23, was indicted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon on the premises of a facility that sells alcohol, a third-degree felony.