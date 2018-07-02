ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: June 19, 2018 Part II

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on June 19, 2018. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.
ABANDONING/ENDANGERING CHILD
- Jasmin Adde Hernandez, 30, was indicted on four counts of abandoning or endangering a child, all of which are state jail felonies.
ASSAULT
- Tyrrence Keith Omar Hudson, 29, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
- Fidel Morales, 29, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies.
- Ernesto Esquivel, 37 was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies; and a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
- Melinda K. Smith, 53, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
- Dreamika Rashea Merchant, 25, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
- Edward Aguilera Aguirre, 52, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
- Gerard Chavez Zepeda, 39, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies.
- Jose Luis Nava, 37, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
- Adrienne Donte Rivera Holland, 32, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
- Adrian Terrazas, 39, was indicted on charges of assault (family violence) and continuous violence against the family, both of which are third-degree felonies.
- Marcus Burnett, 19, was indicted on a charge of assault (family violence), a third-degree felony.
- Roberto Ruiz Jr., 37, was indicted on a charge of assault (family violence), a third-degree felony.
- Manuel Rene Gaytan, 35, was indicted on a charge of assault (family violence) with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony.
- Charles Patrick Mobley, 41, was indicted on a charge of assault (family violence) with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony.
- Joseph Benjamin Madden III, 25, was indicted on three counts of assault on a public servant, all of which are third-degree felonies.
- Omar Orlando Gonzalez, 35, was indicted on charges of assault on a public servant and taking a weapon from a peace officer, both of which are third-degree felonies.
BURGLARY
- Julie Lynn Heidemann, 51, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
- Logan James Frank, 21, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
- Lori Rabon, 42, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
- Arquimedes Leon Garcia, 36, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
- Rogelio Garcia Alvidrez, 60, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
- Joe Louis Villa Jr., 41, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
- Joe Nolan Taylor, 52, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, a third-degree felony.
EVADING ARREST
- Lane Allen Coulter, 27, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
- John Eric McGuire, 25, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence, a state jail felony.
- Austin Albert Montoya, 20, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
- William Francisco Newman, 19, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
- Silverio Gutierrez, 54, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
- Javier Estrada Jimenez, 47, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
- Auden Gabaldon Soto, 20, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
FAILURE TO APPEAR
- Yuri Briones Saenz, 33, was indicted on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
FORGERY
- Jerred Raymond Williams, 30, was indicted on charges of forgery of a financial instrument and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, both of which are state jail felonies.
- Betty Torres, 47, was indicted on six counts of forgery of a financial instrument, all of which are state jail felonies.
- Dominque Barrera Garcia, 29, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.
- Casey Keith Eddy, 39, was indicted on a charge of forgery by passing, a third-degree felony.
FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION
- Jennifer Anzaldua, 42, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, a state jail felony.
HINDERING APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION
- Julio Burciaga, 20, was indicted on a charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, a third-degree felony.
INDECENCY WITH CHILD
- Miguel Angel Guzman, 44, was indicted on a charge of indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.
- Kyle Ray Langley, 31, was indicted on a charge of indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.
INTERFERENCE WITH CHILD CUSTODY
- Tabitha Marie Esparza, 29, was indicted on a charge of interference with child custody, a state jail felony.
ONLINE SOLICITATION OF MINOR
- Francisco Garcia Rodriguez III, 29, was indicted on a charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age, a second-degree felony.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- Jayroy C. Jones, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
- James Edward Ricks III, 37, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
- Amanda Fay Blair, 35, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, both of which are third-degree felonies.
- Jaime Lee Johnson, 42, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
- Diane Heather Parker, 35, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
- Melody Lee Hartman, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
- Christopher Ray Anderson, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
- Danielle Marie Powell, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
- Darinel Jarez Lopez, 18, was indicted on charges of prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
ROBBERY
- Bradley Howell, 46, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
- Aaron Marquez, 36, was indicted on a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony.
- Yaw Ankrah Twumasi, 31, was indicted on a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony.
SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD
- Christopher Michael Sanchez, 23, was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
SOLICITATION OF PROSTITUTION
- Alfredo Garcia, 25, was indicted on a charge of solicitation of prostitution of a child under 18 years of age, a second-degree felony.
TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE
- Blaine Lavonna Decker, 29, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony.
- Justin Tarango Gonzalez, 26, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony.
- Julie Laine Johnson, 57, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony.
TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD
- Pablo Reyes Jr., 46, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record, a state jail felony.
THEFT
- Cody Brandon Walters, 36, was indicted on charges of theft, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
- Ashley Rae Williams, 38, was indicted on charges of aggregated theft; possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams; and prohibited weapon, all of which are third-degree felonies.
- Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez, 42, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.
- Luis Sanchez Garcia, 36, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.
- Sara Crowder, 30, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
- Frank Meredith Pitman, 27, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
- Jose Sergio Ayala, 42, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
- Gus Alejandro Casas, 39, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
- Amelia Amy Peppentenzza, 44, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE
- Damon Lamont Kieffer Richers, 21, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM
- Cynthia Ann Ramirez, 44, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.
