ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: June 19, 2018 Part II

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: June 19, 2018 Part II

Posted: Monday, July 2, 2018 4:00 am

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: June 19, 2018 Part II

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on June 19, 2018. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ABANDONING/ENDANGERING CHILD
  • Jasmin Adde Hernandez, 30, was indicted on four counts of abandoning or endangering a child, all of which are state jail felonies. 

ASSAULT

  • Tyrrence Keith Omar Hudson, 29, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
  • Fidel Morales, 29, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies.
  • Ernesto Esquivel, 37 was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies; and a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
  • Melinda K. Smith, 53, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
  • Dreamika Rashea Merchant, 25, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
  • Edward Aguilera Aguirre, 52, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
  • Gerard Chavez Zepeda, 39, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies.
  • Jose Luis Nava, 37, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
  • Adrienne Donte Rivera Holland, 32, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
  • Adrian Terrazas, 39, was indicted on charges of assault (family violence) and continuous violence against the family, both of which are third-degree felonies.
  • Marcus Burnett, 19, was indicted on a charge of assault (family violence), a third-degree felony.
  • Roberto Ruiz Jr., 37, was indicted on a charge of assault (family violence), a third-degree felony.
  • Manuel Rene Gaytan, 35, was indicted on a charge of assault (family violence) with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony.
  • Charles Patrick Mobley, 41, was indicted on a charge of assault (family violence) with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony.
  • Joseph Benjamin Madden III, 25, was indicted on three counts of assault on a public servant, all of which are third-degree felonies.
  • Omar Orlando Gonzalez, 35, was indicted on charges of assault on a public servant and taking a weapon from a peace officer, both of which are third-degree felonies.

BURGLARY

  • Julie Lynn Heidemann, 51, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
  • Logan James Frank, 21, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
  • Lori Rabon, 42, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

  • Arquimedes Leon Garcia, 36, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
  • Rogelio Garcia Alvidrez, 60, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
  • Joe Louis Villa Jr., 41, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
  • Joe Nolan Taylor, 52, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, a third-degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

  • Lane Allen Coulter, 27, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
  • John Eric McGuire, 25, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence, a state jail felony.
  • Austin Albert Montoya, 20, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
  • William Francisco Newman, 19, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
  • Silverio Gutierrez, 54, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
  • Javier Estrada Jimenez, 47, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
  • Auden Gabaldon Soto, 20, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

  • Yuri Briones Saenz, 33, was indicted on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear, a third-degree felony.

FORGERY

  • Jerred Raymond Williams, 30, was indicted on charges of forgery of a financial instrument and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, both of which are state jail felonies.
  • Betty Torres, 47, was indicted on six counts of forgery of a financial instrument, all of which are state jail felonies.
  • Dominque Barrera Garcia, 29, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.
  • Casey Keith Eddy, 39, was indicted on a charge of forgery by passing, a third-degree felony.

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

  • Jennifer Anzaldua, 42, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, a state jail felony.

HINDERING APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION

  • Julio Burciaga, 20, was indicted on a charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, a third-degree felony.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD

  • Miguel Angel Guzman, 44, was indicted on a charge of indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.
  • Kyle Ray Langley, 31, was indicted on a charge of indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

INTERFERENCE WITH CHILD CUSTODY

  • Tabitha Marie Esparza, 29, was indicted on a charge of interference with child custody, a state jail felony. 

ONLINE SOLICITATION OF MINOR

  • Francisco Garcia Rodriguez III, 29, was indicted on a charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age, a second-degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

  • Jayroy C. Jones, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
  • James Edward Ricks III, 37, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
  • Amanda Fay Blair, 35, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, both of which are third-degree felonies.
  • Jaime Lee Johnson, 42, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
  • Diane Heather Parker, 35, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
  • Melody Lee Hartman, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
  • Christopher Ray Anderson, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
  • Danielle Marie Powell, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

  • Darinel Jarez Lopez, 18, was indicted on charges of prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony. 

ROBBERY

  • Bradley Howell, 46, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

  • Aaron Marquez, 36, was indicted on a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony. 
  • Yaw Ankrah Twumasi, 31, was indicted on a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony.  

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD

  • Christopher Michael Sanchez, 23, was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

SOLICITATION OF PROSTITUTION

  • Alfredo Garcia, 25, was indicted on a charge of solicitation of prostitution of a child under 18 years of age, a second-degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

  • Blaine Lavonna Decker, 29, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony.
  • Justin Tarango Gonzalez, 26, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony.
  • Julie Laine Johnson, 57, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

  • Pablo Reyes Jr., 46, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record, a state jail felony. 

THEFT

  • Cody Brandon Walters, 36, was indicted on charges of theft, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
  • Ashley Rae Williams, 38, was indicted on charges of aggregated theft; possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams; and prohibited weapon, all of which are third-degree felonies.
  • Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez, 42, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.
  • Luis Sanchez Garcia, 36, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.
  • Sara Crowder, 30, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
  • Frank Meredith Pitman, 27, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
  • Jose Sergio Ayala, 42, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
  • Gus Alejandro Casas, 39, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
  • Amelia Amy Peppentenzza, 44, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

  • Damon Lamont Kieffer Richers, 21, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

  • Cynthia Ann Ramirez, 44, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

