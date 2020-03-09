ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: March 9, 2020

INDICTMENTS

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

FEB. 3, 2020

MURDER

>> William Clifford Goble Jr. , 60, was indicted on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony.

JAN. 21, 2020

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

>> Miguel Gardea , 40, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

BURGLARY

>> Joseph James Morris , 26, was indicted on a charge of burglary of vehicles with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Ramiro Zamora , 51, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

FORGERY

>> Jessica Elaine Andress , 28, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.

ROBBERY

>> Zephaniah Blaylock , 20, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

JAN. 6, 2020

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

>> Richard Florez Garcia , 65, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), both of which are second-degree felonies.

DEC. 17, 2019

BURGLARY

>> Jasmin Kay Barraza , 21, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Richard Dale Willeby , 33, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

INDECENCY WITH CHILD

>> Erik Ortega Carrasco , 29, was indicted on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact and improper relationship between an educator and a student, both of which are second degree felonies.

NOV. 18, 2019

SEXUAL ASSAULT

>> Joe Angel Alvarado , 20, was indicted on a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony.

NOV. 4, 2019

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

>> Trever Andrew Anderson , 33, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, a state jail felony.

OCT. 28, 2019

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Ryan Nathaniel Ontiveros Barrera , 29, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

OCT. 1, 2019

BURGLARY

>> John Ray Aycock , 45, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

JUNE 24, 2019

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Nicklus James Reynolds , 19, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Michael Jerome Conner II , 25, was indicted on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

MAY 28, 2019

MANSLAUGHTER

>> Arvae Maverick Walters , 30, was indicted on a charge of manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

MARCH 7, 2019

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION

>> Rickey Gene Oates , 44, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with registration requirements, a third-degree felony

DEC. 17, 2018

ROBBERY

>> Chacoby Dwayne Dixon , 36, was indicted on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.

AUG. 7, 2018

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Brandon Sydow , 33, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a second-degree felony.