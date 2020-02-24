ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Feb 24

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

MAY 9, 2019

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD

>> Thomas Aaron Crawford, 37, was indicted on charges of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony; and endangering a child with criminal negligence, a state jail felony.

JUNE 24, 2019

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Michael Jerome Conner II, 25, was indicted on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

JULY 9, 2019

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Benjamin Dee Storts, 35, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

JULY 29, 2019

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Benjamin Gamboa, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> David Lane McGill, 37, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

AUG. 19, 2019

ASSAULT

>> Shaymille Laquantray Jacob, 44, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

JAN. 21, 2020

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Richard Jerome Leija, 11/90, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

Feb. 3, 2020

ABANDONING/ENDANGERING CHILD

>> Chelsea L. Castillo, 30, was indicted on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.

>> Roman Lee Rico, 28, was indicted on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence, a state jail felony.

ASSAULT

>> Marcos Christopher Alonzo, 19, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Noah Fidencio Flores, 17, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Bryan Jared Hernandez, 17, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.

>> Chasity Gail Lujan, 22, was indicted on a charge of assault of a pregnant woman, a third-degree felony.

>> Jose Navarrette, 29, was indicted on a charge of assault by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

>> Christopher Romero, 24, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Chad Len Smith, 44, was indicted on a charge of assault by strangulation, a third-degree felony.

BURGLARY

>> Jonathan Flores, 33, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

DEADLY CONDUCT

>> Albert Felix Gile, 63, was indicted on a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Arturo Aguirre-Burciaga, 53, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Luis Arnol Arzate, 39, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Omar None Rodriguez Ledezma, 43, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Houston Edward Otwell, 29, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

DWI WITH CHILD PASSENGER

>> Maria Minjarez, 51, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, a state jail felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Kevin Ellis, 18, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Roman Madrigales, 34, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

>> Damion Villarreal, 17, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

>> Francisco Armando Arce, 31, was indicted on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear, a third-degree felony.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION

>> Johnny Clyde Gordon Jr., 59, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with registration requirements, felony unassigned.

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

>> Joshua Salinas, 31, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, less than five items, a state jail felony.

INTOXICATION ASSAULT

>> Joshua Codey Stotts, 38, was indicted on a charge of intoxication assault, a third-degree felony.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Jorge Alberto Martinez, 25, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, 400 grams or more, felony unassigned.

>> Luis Jesus Valdivia, 26, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, 400 grams or more, felony unassigned.

MURDER

>> William Clifford Goble Jr., 60, was indicted on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony.

>> Fabian Chavez Polvon, 36, was indicted on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons, a capital felony.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Lacie Lea Castillo, 36, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Tenessa Marie Fierro, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Daniel Heath Hollowell, 37, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Andrew Scott Johnson, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Alonzo Erives Lopez, 55, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Savina Lopez, 47, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Jacob Miranda Martinez, 32, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Kami Lexie Martinez, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Lucas Juan Molina, 44, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Estrella Lisa Plascencia, 36, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Danielle Marie Powell, 32, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Omar Villanueva Powell, 30, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Eric Anthony Ramirez, 36, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Brandon Ramon Olivas Romero, 23, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Wesley Robert Dyer, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Ervin Nicholas Griffith, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Vanessa J. Johnston, 30, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Troy E. Ramsey, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Miguel Bustillos, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Britni Lashea Massey, 30, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, both of which are second-degree felonies.

>> Kevin Daniel Shorter Jr., 23, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

PROHIBITED WEAPON

>> Nicholas Andrew Fuentes, 34, was indicted on a charge of prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony.

ROBBERY

>> Rusty Melvin Beavers, 43, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

>> Jefferson Edward Lewis Garrett, 37, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and debit card abuse, a state jail felony.

>> Dontea Deion George, 24, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

>> Justin Ray Montgomery, 40, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

>> Jerlando Devonta Williams, 23, was indicted on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.

SEX OFFENDER DUTY TO REGISTER

>> John Roy Steadmon, 63, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender duty to register annually for life, a third-degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Devolre Antaeus Daniels, 36, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Edward Joe Garza, 27, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Karen Melendez, 21, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Ricardo Mendoza, 21, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

THEFT

>> Jesus Cardona, 41, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony.

>> Jesse Lara, 33, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

>> Chris O’Neal Marshall Jr., 26, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

>> Jesus Horacio Monje, 34, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> Desmond Ray Morris, 33, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

>> Jerry Don South, 35, was indicted on charges of theft, a third-degree felony; and burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

>> Evan Cire Williams, 24, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Presley Anne Dominguez, 29, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Roy Garcia Jr., 38, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Gisenia Saiz Ramirez Velasquez, 24, was indicted on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, both of which are state jail felonies.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

>> Robert Anthony Garcia, 37, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

>> Lavar Jurelle Stephens, 32, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER

>> Elizabeth Garcia Renfroe, 28, was indicted on a charge of violation of a bond condition or protective order, more than two times within 12 months, a third-degree felony.