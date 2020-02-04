  • February 4, 2020

Winter weather finally here - Odessa American: Felony Indictments

e-Edition Subscribe

Winter weather finally here

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 12:47 pm

Winter weather finally here oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Roads were treated and prep work done at local shelters as a winter storm opened with cold rain on Tuesday morning that is expected to become up to 6 inches of snow.

The cold air moved through the area Tuesday with temps in the mid to upper 30s. The storm is supposed to continue up to about 6 p.m. today, the National Weather Service predicted.

It could mean snow accumulations across the area of anywhere from 1 to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service office in Midland.

In Odessa Captain Juan Gomez of the Salvation Army said his staff was on high alert and prepared to help those who need shelter from the cold.

The shelter at the Salvation Army is often full even without cold nights but Gomez said with a winter storm that they prepare to house people both in the dining room at the shelter and in the gym if needed.

“We make preparations with cots and blankets and pillows because we never know how many will show up,” Gomez said adding that if the gym is need to shelter folks that they don’t have enough cots but will make do to help the best they can.

“We prepare for the worst and deal with whatever comes.”

He said last night only three beds were open at the shelter and that the last few days are the first time in more than a year that any beds were open.

He said he attributes that to the Army’s programs to get people back to work. “We are having a huge success rate in seeing people going to work,” Gomez added.

He said extra staff will man the phone lines during the storm for those who call seeking shelter. The number to the lodge is 432-332-0738.

He said he will turn to the generosity of Odessans if there is a crowd and ask for extra blankets, pillows, water and food.

“We are prepared. Our gym is clear and we will fill the shelter and the dining room in the shelter, which is what we normally do for cold nights,” Gomez said. “If a storm builds up into snow we will open up our gym and be a safe haven for those coming in.” The Salvation Army is located at 810 E. 11th St.

Gene Powell, TxDot communications officer, said TxDot has been placing brine on main corridors since Monday.

“Brine helps prevent ice from bonding to the road. Thus, it is easier for traffic to break it up and push it off the road,” Powell said in an email. “There isn’t enough manpower, material or equipment to treat every road. And if it rains, it can wash some of the brine away.”

Powell said TxDot will monitor overpasses. :We can put deicer down when things start to freeze and also place sand or salt in locations to provide traction. We can’t be everywhere, and we won’t be treating city or county roads obviously,” he said.

He added that they have snowplows but not enough to clear all roads and he urged Odessans to avoid driving if possible. “ If they have to drive, then they should slow way down and double the amount of time it takes to get anywhere.”

Posted in , on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 12:47 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy/Wind
36°
Humidity: 87%
Winds: NE at 20mph
Feels Like: 26°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 53°/Low 25°
Rain and snow, windy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 35°/Low 19°
Snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the upper teens.

thursday

weather
High 51°/Low 33°
Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]