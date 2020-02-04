Winter weather finally here

Roads were treated and prep work done at local shelters as a winter storm opened with cold rain on Tuesday morning that is expected to become up to 6 inches of snow.

The cold air moved through the area Tuesday with temps in the mid to upper 30s. The storm is supposed to continue up to about 6 p.m. today, the National Weather Service predicted.

It could mean snow accumulations across the area of anywhere from 1 to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service office in Midland.

In Odessa Captain Juan Gomez of the Salvation Army said his staff was on high alert and prepared to help those who need shelter from the cold.

The shelter at the Salvation Army is often full even without cold nights but Gomez said with a winter storm that they prepare to house people both in the dining room at the shelter and in the gym if needed.

“We make preparations with cots and blankets and pillows because we never know how many will show up,” Gomez said adding that if the gym is need to shelter folks that they don’t have enough cots but will make do to help the best they can.

“We prepare for the worst and deal with whatever comes.”

He said last night only three beds were open at the shelter and that the last few days are the first time in more than a year that any beds were open.

He said he attributes that to the Army’s programs to get people back to work. “We are having a huge success rate in seeing people going to work,” Gomez added.

He said extra staff will man the phone lines during the storm for those who call seeking shelter. The number to the lodge is 432-332-0738.

He said he will turn to the generosity of Odessans if there is a crowd and ask for extra blankets, pillows, water and food.

“We are prepared. Our gym is clear and we will fill the shelter and the dining room in the shelter, which is what we normally do for cold nights,” Gomez said. “If a storm builds up into snow we will open up our gym and be a safe haven for those coming in.” The Salvation Army is located at 810 E. 11th St.

Gene Powell, TxDot communications officer, said TxDot has been placing brine on main corridors since Monday.

“Brine helps prevent ice from bonding to the road. Thus, it is easier for traffic to break it up and push it off the road,” Powell said in an email. “There isn’t enough manpower, material or equipment to treat every road. And if it rains, it can wash some of the brine away.”

Powell said TxDot will monitor overpasses. :We can put deicer down when things start to freeze and also place sand or salt in locations to provide traction. We can’t be everywhere, and we won’t be treating city or county roads obviously,” he said.

He added that they have snowplows but not enough to clear all roads and he urged Odessans to avoid driving if possible. “ If they have to drive, then they should slow way down and double the amount of time it takes to get anywhere.”