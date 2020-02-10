ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Feb 10

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

JUNE 24, 2019

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Jamal Kadeem-Quincy Walker, 27, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

AUG. 19, 2019

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Heriberto Rios Guardiola, 47, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Delbert Liescke, 46, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

SEPT. 9, 2019

ASSAULT

>> Omar David Ramirez, 28, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

OCT. 1, 2019

THEFT

>> Kaitlyn Carol Freitag, 27, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.

OCT. 28, 2019

ASSAULT

>> Lucas Humberto Carlos Jr., 24, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury (family violence), a second-degree felony.

THEFT OF FIREARM

>> Francisco Garcia, 23, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

NOV. 18, 2019

ABANDONING/ENDANGERING CHILD

>> Becky Ann Dillon, 28, was indicted on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.

ROBBERY

>> William Gresham, 31, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

DEC. 17, 2019

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> David Rene Bernal, 30, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

JAN. 6, 2020

ASSAULT

>> Raul Olivas Armendariz, 31, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies.

>> Richard Florez Garcia, 65, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), both of which are second-degree felonies.

THEFT OF FIREARM

>> Aidan Castaneda, 19, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Luis Nabarrette, 21, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

JAN. 21, 2020

ABANDONING/ENDANGERING CHILD

>> Adriana Gomez. 23, was indicted on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return, a state jail felony.

>> Jose Faustino Lopez, 26, was indicted on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return, a state jail felony.

ASSAULT

>> Alaina Maci Blaine Barreraz, 18, was indicted on a charge of assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.

>> Roderick Trumane Boger, 46, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

>> Abel C. Carrasco, 49, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Miguel Angel Bajar Gardea, 40, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Aima Lorena Gibson, 36, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Robert Grogan, 31, was indicted on a charge of assault on a peace officer or judge, a second-degree felony.

>> Jermaine Dewayne Hubbard, 33, was indicted on a charge of assault by strangulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

>> Juan Manuel Ibarra, 28, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Jack Lawrence Melvin, 39, was indicted on a charge of assault by intentionally and recklessly impeding breath or circulation of a family member with a previous conviction (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Tyson Mullins, 35, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

>> Mario D. Munoz, 45, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

>> Alex Nieto, 24, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Timmy Ortiz, 22, was indicted on a charge of assault of a pregnant woman (family violence), a third-degree felony.

>> Ricardo Reyna, 19, was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all of which are second-degree felonies.

>> Cody Ray Salinas, 26, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Abdiel Gonzales Tejada, 27, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which are second-degree felonies.

BURGLARY

>> Carl Donovan Bender, 50, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

>> Eleason Michael Duran Jr., 34, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

>> Leo Andre Flores, 20, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

>> Kara Laine Fulton, 38, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

>> Kristian Skylar Marzula, 28, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

>> Celestino Roman Ruiz, 32, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

>> Johnny Lee Toney, 72, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

>> Katrina Beaty, 26, was indicted on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse, a state jail felony.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

>> Marilyn Rosaura Armendariz, 27, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief, a state jail felony.

>> Calvin Bailey, 36, was indicted on charges of criminal mischief, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000; and theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, both of which are state jail felonies.

>> Alex Lane Oglesby, 18, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

DEADLY CONDUCT

>> Carlos Daniel Valenzuela Jr., 31, was indicted on a charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Jorge Olivares Ferrusca, 38, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Enrique Gonzalez, 67, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Adan Jr. Huertas, 38, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Ronald Lynn Huff, 59, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Arturo Reyes, 56, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Jose Tomas Rivas, 31, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Ramiro Gonzalez Zamora, 51, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

>> Guadalupe Aracely Ramirez, 26, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

>> Joel Rodriguez Tavarez, 38, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

FORGERY

>> Miguel Rubio Valdez, 31, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.

>> Tarance Brodee Barbee, 32, was indicted on two counts of forgery of an item issued by the government (instrument/money/securities), both of which are third-degree felonies.

>> Johnathan L. Bourke, 24, was indicted on two counts of forgery, both of which are state jail felonies.

>> Jessica Elaine, 28, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.

>> Cameron Helms, 23, was indicted on a charge of forgery of an item issued by the government (instrument/money/securities), a third-degree felony.

>> Wesley Alan Scoggins, 32, was indicted on two counts of forgery of a financial instrument, both of which are state jail felonies.

INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER

>> Edgar Mendoza Cruz, 33, was indicted on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all of which are second-degree felonies; and intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Amanda Christine Blair, 29, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a second-degree felony.

MURDER

>> Michael Leldon Shults, 37, was indicted on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Simon Isreal Barraza, 43, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Dalton Carter, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Mark Wayne Driver, 52, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Roberto Coats Martinez, 55, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Jonah Tavon Patton, 39, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Brian Anthony Rodriguez, 25, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

>> Bobby Gene Gracy, 66, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.

ROBBERY

>> Zephaniah Mar Blaylock, 20, was indicted on two counts of aggravated robbery, both of which are first-degree felonies.

>> Hunter Hawkins, 21, was indicted on two counts of aggravated robbery, both of which are first-degree felonies.

>> Derek Joseph Judkins, 30, was indicted on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.

>> Rodolfo Guadalupe Martinez, 28, was indicted on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD

>> Kolby Ray Adams, 19, was indicted on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, a first-degree felony.

>> Joseph Michael Medina, 17, was indicted on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, both of which are first-degree felonies.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

>> Kyren Drace Ross, 20, was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Tammy Lynn Baucum, 53, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Lauro Enrique Delacruz Jr., 37, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Joadrian Isaiah Garza, 25, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Mayra Ofelia Maldonado, 27, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Curtis Presley, 50, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Robert Ray Simmons, 47, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Jessie Marie Talley, 40, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

>> Jorge Luis Ortiz Dominguez, 20, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record (insurance document), a third-degree felony.

TERRORISTIC THREAT

>> Randall Thomas Wolfe, 24, was indicted on a charge of terroristic threat causing pecuniary loss, less than $1,500, a state jail felony.

THEFT

>> Calonski Lejon Clinton, 47, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Carrie Ann Garza, 39, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Roberto Ramon Lopez, 21, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony.

>> Orlando Ortega Nevarez, 39, was indicted on a charge of theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, a state jail felony.

>> Leslie Reniah Pickens, 28, was indicted on charges of theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000; and selling stolen regulated materials, both of which are state jail felonies.

>> Herman Ramirez, 58, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

>> David Roy, 39, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

>> Isaac Ryan Wilson, 33, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Akasha Foreman, 28, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Armando Javier Galvez, 37, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Kaitlyn Hope Grable, 21, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Frankie David Jones, 40, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Frederick Demone Jones, 49, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Tina Masters Kinney, 56, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Richard Jerome Leija, 29, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Shawn Michael McCutcheon, 25, was indicted on two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, both of which are state jail felonies.

>> Adrian Villanueva, 22, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Alexander Blake Wilson, 27. was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

>> Eustacio Steve Lerma, 36, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

>> Raul Arthur Morales, 29, was indicted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony; and theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

>> Rodney Summers, 26, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.