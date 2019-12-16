ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Dec. 2, 2019

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on Dec. 2, 2019. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

ASSAULT

Monte Damon Blackman, 46, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family member with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony.

Wilmer Carcamo Lozano, 34, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault of a date, family or household member causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

BURGLARY

Bret Michael Asencio, 25, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Fernando Reyes, 47, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

ESCAPE

Claudia Torres Delgado, 34, was indicted on a charge of escape from custody, a third-degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

Walter Thomas Barnes, 46, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

Jeremy Steve Edgar, 37, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

Victor Xavier Garcia, 18, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Uniquea Monaee Jones, 23, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Jose Angel Ramirez, 24, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Manuel A. San Miguel Rivera, 41, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Rito Alexander Suniga, 26, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION

Steven Hoisington Jr., 36, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with registration requirements, a third-degree felony.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED PERSON

Juan Manuel Garcia, 32, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury (family violence), a third-degree felony.

Amy Ming, 38, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Charlie Garrett, 71, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony.

Yessenia Ramos, 32, was indicted on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

Alexis Allen Rodriguez, 31, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony.

ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Jesus Antonio Perez, 20, was indicted on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, felony unassigned.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Alex Bowman, 25, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Shane Pierce Gatamngin, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Maurice M. Green, 20, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Michael Shelton Kerr, 30, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Noel Alfonso Lujan, 39, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Alex Fabela Manjarrez, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Ricardo Marquez, 38, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Luis Ivan Martinez, 42, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Justin Lynn McCullough, 24, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Shawn Lyn Parker, 43, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Hector Parra, 26, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Brandi Nichole Radford, 27, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Dionisio Alfredo Romero, 48, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Sandra Jo Tollett, 50, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Michelle Valle, 38, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Alex Marquez, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

Natashia Nicole Robertson, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

Alfredo Jr. Cortez, 38, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

Antonio Estrada Jr., 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

Kevin Gene Moore, 43, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

Tommy James Ramsay, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

Armando Emmanuel Rodriguez, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

Johnny Ray Rollie Jr., 29, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.

James Andrew Taylor, 66, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.

Samuel Llanez Trayon Jr., 32, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.

ROBBERY

Chaviya Antwon Hammond, 44, was indicted on two counts of robbery and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all of which are second degree felonies.

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF CHILD

David Rey Franco, 43, was indicted on two counts of sexual assault of a child and a charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student, all of which are second degree felonies.

SEX OFFENDER DUTY TO REGISTER

Miguel Angel Valenzuela, 28, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender duty to register annually for 10 years, a state jail felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

Dariana Toscano, 24, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

THEFT OF FIREARM

Jessie Gomez, 17, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Richard Fierros, 37, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

Brian Cano Fuentes, 41, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

Andrew Zane Mendieta, 20, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL CARRYING WEAPON

Justin Wayne Reddin, 26, was indicted on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon on the premises of a facility that sells alcohol, a third-degree felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

Toney Roschell James, 58, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

Nico Ray Navarrette, 28, was indicted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony; and theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.