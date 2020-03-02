ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: February 18, 2020

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on February 18, 2020. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.
ASSAULT
>> Erica Baeza, 40, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
>> Bryace Todd Jones, 32, was indicted on a charge of assault on a peace officer or judge, a second-degree felony.
>> Kyle Jones, 33, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.
>> Luis Raul Chavez Valenzuela, 27, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.
>> Juan Carlos Vargas, 47, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
>> Bethany Louise Walker, 37, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.
>> Arvae Maverick Walters, 30, was reindicted on charges of aggravated assault of a date, family or household member causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony; and manslaughter, a second-degree felony.
BURGLARY
>> Joseph D. Dutchover, 45, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE
>> Daniel Veloz, 25, was indicted on a charge of continuous violence against the family (family violence), a third-degree felony.
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
>> Larry Scott Benavidez, 47, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
>> Victor Ibarra Zarate, 50, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
EVADING ARREST
>> Clyde Haskel Brunson, 46, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Dakota Lee Lingle, 28, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION
>> Antonio Michael Rivas, 31, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, more than five items but less than 10 items, a third-degree felony.
HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
>> Jimmy Joey Mendoza Jr., 36, was indicted on a charge of harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony.
MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
>> Jorge Rodriguez Alonzo, 41, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a second-degree felony.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
>> Kyla Deanne Benton, 37, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Ramon Morales Chavarria, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Richard Loren Elam, 52, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Kaiden Elyas Galaviz, 19, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Benjamin Gamboa, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Nicky Marie Gongre, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Donny Ray Leggett, 42, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Autumn Rose Moreno, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Diana Rivera Rubio, 57, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Adolfo Ornelas Valles, 38, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Jesse Manuel Vasquez, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Erasmo Jr. Zapata, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
>> Daniel Wayne Abernathy, 44, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
>> David Juan Acosta, 53, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
>> Dennis Lindsay, 53, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
>> Dela Ann McPherson, 41, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
>> Jose Angel Felix Paniagua, 20, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.
>> Christopher Riley Enderby, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
>> Kerry Jonathon Stephan, 32, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
>> Alonzo Luis Chavez, 25, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
>> Deja Janay Smith, 23, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, a second-degree felony.
ROBBERY
>> Victor Hugo Armendariz, 28, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
>> Timothy Andrew Burris, 29, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and four counts of robbery, all of which are second-degree felonies.
>> Fredrick Calicutt, 33, was indicted on four counts of robbery, all of which are second-degree felonies.
>> Raul Castro, 28, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
>> Daisy Hernandez Ramos, 28, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
SELLING STOLEN REGULATED MATERIALS
>> Aaron Niles, 38, was indicted on a charge of selling stolen regulated materials, a state jail felony.
TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE
>> Stephanie Grace Baeza, 36, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
>> Tammy Lynn Baucum, 53, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
>> Eric A. Gonzales, 34, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
>> Daniel James Lindsey, 25, was indicted on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony; and abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence, a state jail felony.
>> William Dean McInturff, 40, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
>> Jarvis Dewayne Walker, 36, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD
>> Alejandro Barraza Flores, 20, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record (insurance document), a third-degree felony.
THEFT
>> Ashley Rochelle Dixon, 34, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
>> Augustine Vega Martinez, 49, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE
>> Jacob Navarrette Corralez, 33, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
>> Jonathan Flores, 33, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
>> Joshua Salinas, 31, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
