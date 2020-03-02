  • March 2, 2020

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: February 18, 2020 - Odessa American: Felony Indictments

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: February 18, 2020

Posted: Monday, March 2, 2020 4:45 am

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: February 18, 2020

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury on February 18, 2020. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

 

ASSAULT

>> Erica Baeza, 40, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Bryace Todd Jones, 32, was indicted on a charge of assault on a peace officer or judge, a second-degree felony.

>> Kyle Jones, 33, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.

>> Luis Raul Chavez Valenzuela, 27, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

>> Juan Carlos Vargas, 47, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

>> Bethany Louise Walker, 37, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

>> Arvae Maverick Walters, 30, was reindicted on charges of aggravated assault of a date, family or household member causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony; and manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

 

BURGLARY

>> Joseph D. Dutchover, 45, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

 

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

>> Daniel Veloz, 25, was indicted on a charge of continuous violence against the family (family violence), a third-degree felony.

 

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

>> Larry Scott Benavidez, 47, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

>> Victor Ibarra Zarate, 50, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

 

EVADING ARREST

>> Clyde Haskel Brunson, 46, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Dakota Lee Lingle, 28, was indicted on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

 

FRAUDULENT USE/POSSESSION OF IDENTIFYING INFORMATION

>> Antonio Michael Rivas, 31, was indicted on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, more than five items but less than 10 items, a third-degree felony.

 

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

>> Jimmy Joey Mendoza Jr., 36, was indicted on a charge of harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony.

 

MANUFACTURE/DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Jorge Rodriguez Alonzo, 41, was indicted on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a second-degree felony.  

 

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Kyla Deanne Benton, 37, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Ramon Morales Chavarria, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Richard Loren Elam, 52, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Kaiden Elyas Galaviz, 19, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Benjamin Gamboa, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Nicky Marie Gongre, 33, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Donny Ray Leggett, 42, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Autumn Rose Moreno, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Diana Rivera Rubio, 57, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Adolfo Ornelas Valles, 38, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Jesse Manuel Vasquez, 34, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Erasmo Jr. Zapata, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

>> Daniel Wayne Abernathy, 44, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> David Juan Acosta, 53, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Dennis Lindsay, 53, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Dela Ann McPherson, 41, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Jose Angel Felix Paniagua, 20, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

>> Christopher Riley Enderby, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Kerry Jonathon Stephan, 32, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Alonzo Luis Chavez, 25, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

>> Deja Janay Smith, 23, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, a second-degree felony.

 

ROBBERY

>> Victor Hugo Armendariz, 28, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

>> Timothy Andrew Burris, 29, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and four counts of robbery, all of which are second-degree felonies.

>> Fredrick Calicutt, 33, was indicted on four counts of robbery, all of which are second-degree felonies.

>> Raul Castro, 28, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

>> Daisy Hernandez Ramos, 28, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

 

SELLING STOLEN REGULATED MATERIALS

>> Aaron Niles, 38, was indicted on a charge of selling stolen regulated materials, a state jail felony.

 

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

>> Stephanie Grace Baeza, 36, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Tammy Lynn Baucum, 53, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Eric A. Gonzales, 34, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Daniel James Lindsey, 25, was indicted on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony; and abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence, a state jail felony.

>> William Dean McInturff, 40, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

>> Jarvis Dewayne Walker, 36, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

 

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

>> Alejandro Barraza Flores, 20, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record (insurance document), a third-degree felony.

 

THEFT

>> Ashley Rochelle Dixon, 34, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

>> Augustine Vega Martinez, 49, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

 

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Jacob Navarrette Corralez, 33, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Jonathan Flores, 33, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

>> Joshua Salinas, 31, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

 

 

 

Posted in on Monday, March 2, 2020 4:45 am.

