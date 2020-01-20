ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Jan. 20

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

FEB. 19, 2019

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Randy Joe Laughlin, 60, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

APRIL 2, 2019

BURGLARY

Mya Chantel Williams, 29, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

JUNE 24, 2019

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Luis Sanchez Garcia, 37, was indicted on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear, a third-degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Adrian Isaiah Hurtado, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, a second-degree felony.

Nathan Lee Rodriguez, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 400 grams, a second-degree felony.

JULY 23, 2019

SECURE EXECUTION OF DOCUMENT BY DECEPTION

Maria Guadalupe Perez, 50, was indicted on a charge of secure execution of a document by deception, a state jail felony.

JULY 29, 2019

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Joel Carrasco, 42, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

AUG. 12, 2019

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Jovontai Keyshown Green, 23, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), five pounds or less but more than four ounces, a state jail felony.

SEPT. 9, 2019

THEFT

Jose Luis Rangel, 27, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

Joe Luz, 28, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

OCT. 15, 2019

ROBBERY

Sylvester Jose Rubio, 29, was indicted on two counts of aggravated robbery, both of which are first-degree felonies.

OCT. 28, 2019

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Juan Gabriel Valdez, 42, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

NOV. 4, 2019

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Sloane Victoria Sherwood, 27, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

NOV. 18, 2019

ASSAULT

Kari McFall, 32, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

THEFT

Paul John Castaneda, 31, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

DEC. 17, 2019

ASSAULT

Madison Johnson, 23, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

JAN. 6, 2020

ASSAULT

Jason Wayne Williams, 42, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), both of which are second-degree felonies; and a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence, a state jail felony.

Braiden Stout, 19, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Devon Jackson, 30, was indicted on charges of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence) and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, both of which are third-degree felonies.

Ronald Lee Johnson, 53, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury (family violence), a first-degree felony.

Richard Florez Garcia, 65, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), both of which are second-degree felonies.

BURGLARY

Rudolph Jacob Saenz, 28, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.

Andrew Eric Virdell, 27, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Jose Saucedo Gutierrez, 58, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

Raymond Lee Rutledge, 46, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

EVADING ARREST

Chache Eugene Wright, 37, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

FORGERY

Gerald Eugene Leeke, 37, was indicted on a charge of forgery of an item issued by the government (instrument/money/securities), a third-degree felony.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED

Shaun Powell, 29, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

OBSTRUCTION/RETALIATION

Dagoberto Valverde, 39, was indicted on a charge of obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Jacob Wyatt Hubbard, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Antonio Maese, 39, was indicted on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, both of which are state jail felonies.

Jordan David Sanders, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

Israel Zarate, 21, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

ROBBERY

Eduardo Morales, 34, was indicted on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Maurice Laray Smith, 36, was indicted on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.

Robert Alonzo Thornton, 33, was indicted on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony.

STALKING

Joseph Wayne Walker, 47, was indicted on a charge of stalking, a third-degree felony.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

Marcus Ortega, 28, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record (insurance document), a third-degree felony.

THEFT

Charlie Alvarez, 25, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

Aidan Castaneda, 19, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

Eduwigis Vicki Castaneda, 38, was indicted on a charge of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

Ramona Llanez Delgadillo, 55, was indicted on a charge of enhanced theft with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

Matthew William Martin, 35, was indicted on a charge of theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, a state jail felony.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Justin Wayne Harris, 30, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

Donald McKinley, 27, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

Luis Nabarrette, 21, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

Leonel Rodriguez III, 20, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.