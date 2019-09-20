  • September 20, 2019

Grand jury indicts two men on separate charges of sexually assaulting a child - Odessa American: Felony Indictments

e-Edition Subscribe

Grand jury indicts two men on separate charges of sexually assaulting a child

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, September 20, 2019 3:01 pm

Grand jury indicts two men on separate charges of sexually assaulting a child oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A 40-year-old and a 76-year-old man were each indicted by an Ector County grand jury on separate charges of sexually assaulting a child.

Michael Paul Klein, 40, was indicted on seven charges of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

Ronny Joe Brown, 76, was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

Klein had seven bonds totaling $700,000 and posted bail on Friday, jail records show. Brown has one bond totaling $150,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Klein and a 16-year-old girl were in a relationship for two years beginning in July of 2017 until October of 2018, another ECSO affidavit detailed.

Klein reportedly contacted the girl via social media in July of 2017. The 16-year-old stated Klein would pick her up and take her to his residence and they would watch movies and have intercourse and oral sex.

Brown reportedly sexually abused his 4-year-old step-great granddaughter.

The sexual abuse was reported to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office at 8:47 p.m. June 29, an ECSO affidavit stated.

The 4-year-old reportedly stated to her grandmother that her vaginal area hurt after Brown touched it. The girl stated in an interview with Harmony Home on July 12 that Brown came into her room and told her he wanted to touch her for a little bit.

Brown reportedly touched the 4-year-old and touched himself at the same time. The 4-year-old drew a picture describing the incident.

Brown was interviewed at 2:30 p.m. July 16 at ECSO, the affidavit stated. Brown reportedly told deputies the 4-year-old’s father did it to her and said nothing else. Brown also reportedly agreed to a polygraph test, but a day later retracted that offer after his attorney told him not to.

Posted in on Friday, September 20, 2019 3:01 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
91°
Humidity: 39%
Winds: SSE at 19mph
Feels Like: 93°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 71°
Showers and thunderstorms early. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 82°/Low 69°
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 87°/Low 67°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]