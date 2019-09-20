Grand jury indicts two men on separate charges of sexually assaulting a child

A 40-year-old and a 76-year-old man were each indicted by an Ector County grand jury on separate charges of sexually assaulting a child.

Michael Paul Klein, 40, was indicted on seven charges of sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

Ronny Joe Brown, 76, was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

Klein had seven bonds totaling $700,000 and posted bail on Friday, jail records show. Brown has one bond totaling $150,000 and was still in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Klein and a 16-year-old girl were in a relationship for two years beginning in July of 2017 until October of 2018, another ECSO affidavit detailed.

Klein reportedly contacted the girl via social media in July of 2017. The 16-year-old stated Klein would pick her up and take her to his residence and they would watch movies and have intercourse and oral sex.

Brown reportedly sexually abused his 4-year-old step-great granddaughter.

The sexual abuse was reported to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office at 8:47 p.m. June 29, an ECSO affidavit stated.

The 4-year-old reportedly stated to her grandmother that her vaginal area hurt after Brown touched it. The girl stated in an interview with Harmony Home on July 12 that Brown came into her room and told her he wanted to touch her for a little bit.

Brown reportedly touched the 4-year-old and touched himself at the same time. The 4-year-old drew a picture describing the incident.

Brown was interviewed at 2:30 p.m. July 16 at ECSO, the affidavit stated. Brown reportedly told deputies the 4-year-old’s father did it to her and said nothing else. Brown also reportedly agreed to a polygraph test, but a day later retracted that offer after his attorney told him not to.