ECTOR COUNTY FELONY INDICTMENTS: Jan. 13

The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested.

MARCH 18, 2019

DIVERSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Maria Anna Reyes, 40, was indicted on a charge of diversion of a controlled substance for another person’s use, a third-degree felony .

MAY 8, 2019

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Josue Angel Muniz, 41, was indicted on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear, a third-degree felony.

JULY 29, 2019

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Kenneth Gregory, 52, was reindicted on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, all of which are third degree felonies.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

David Carrasco Mendoza, 42, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

SEPT. 9, 2019

EVADING ARREST

Dominique Marqui Blankenship, 27, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

OCT. 1, 2019

BURGLARY

Brittany Massey, 22, was indicted on six counts of burglary of a building, all of which are state jail felonies.

OCT. 15, 2019

ABANDON/ENDANGER CHILD

Sha Morrah Howard, 23, was indicted on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.

OCT. 28, 2019

FORGERY

Jeremy Michael Foley, 25, was indicted on a charge of forgery, a state jail felony.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Roberto Nunez, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

NOV. 4, 2019

ASSAULT

Tavoreon Shavod Smith, 32, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; and failure to stop and render aid, felony unassigned.

THEFT

Randy Lee Smith, 36, was indicted on a charge of theft, a state jail felony.

NOV. 18, 2019

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

Zhyrion Haynes, 17, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

DEC. 17, 2019

ASSAULT

Macario Acosta, 27, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

Jose Lopez Aguirre, 55, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

Ashley Cruz, 24, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Michael James Dodson, 30, was indicted on a charge of assault of a pregnant woman (family violence), a third-degree felony.

Reymindo Gonzalez, 45, was indicted on a charge of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation (family violence), a third-degree felony.

Bernadette Lucile Hernandez, 29, was indicted on charges of assault of a date, family or household member causing serious bodily injury (family violence), a first-degree felony; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Manuel Hernandez, 64, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Garrett Chase Johnson, 25, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Damian Truangel Ramirez, 22, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a second-degree felony.

Zenel Moreira Rubio, 34, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Nelson Tejera, 47, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

Joe Anthony Tijerina, 21, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a first-degree felony; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.

Joshua Tijerina, 19, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), a first-degree felony.

BURGLARY

Jasmin Kay Barraza, 21, was indicted on a charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony.

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE

Anthony Rabon, 45, was indicted on a charge of continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony.

Daniel Veloz, 25, was indicted on charges of continuous violence against the family and assault of a pregnant woman, both of which are third-degree felonies.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Hector R. Hernandez, 43, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

Fermin Martinez, 35, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.

DWI WITH CHILD PASSENGER

Adrian Lujan Navarrete, 45, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, a state jail felony.

Christina Rodriguez, 34, was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, a state jail felony.

ENDANGERING CHILD

Mavanee Marie Garay, 21, was indicted on a charge of endangering a child (family violence), a state jail felony.

Gabriel Marcus Solis, 39, was indicted on a charge of endangering a child (family violence), a state jail felony.

EVADING ARREST

Ruben Jr. Armendariz, 18, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Sean Michael Geer, 46, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with previous convictions, a state jail felony.

Gabriel Anthony Hinojos, 30, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Donald McKinley, 27, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

Alfonso Reyes Jr., 29, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Tyrell Sommers, 19. was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Alonso Lujan Soto, 21, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

Richard Dale Willeby, 33, was indicted on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REGISTRATION

Robert Dwayne Ridge, 23, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with registration requirements, a third-degree felony.

FAILURE TO STOP/RENDER AID

Jorge Cerna, 26, was indicted on a charge of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, a second-degree felony.

FORGERY

Derek Cowley, 33, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.

Raevyn Mikayla Eve Hines, 24, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.

Mariah Leyba Holmes, 23, was indicted on a charge of forgery of an item issued by the government (instrument/money/securities), a third-degree felony.

Neleigh Porter, 21, was indicted on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument, a state jail felony.

ILLEGAL DUMPING

Efren Galvan Villarreal Jr., 43, was indicted on a charge of illegal dumping, a state jail felony.

INJURY TO CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED PERSON

Erik Barba Dubon, 28, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

Christopher Garcia, 19, was indicted on a charge of recklessly causing bodily or mental injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, a second-degree felony.

Merlina Reyes, 19, was indicted on a charge of recklessly causing bodily or mental injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, a second-degree felony.

INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER

Jorge Cerna, 26, was indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

MURDER

Troy Lee Wilson, 37, was indicted on charges of murder, a first-degree felony; and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all of which are second-degree felonies.

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Kolby Ray Tavarez, 18, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), a state jail felony.

Joe Albert Araiza, 48, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Jonathan Barrientes, 32, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Tristan Leandrew Beane, 20, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Oscar Earl Brady Jr., 69, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Pedro Bernal Contreras, 48, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Denise Enriquez, 24, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Cassandra Gonsalez, 32, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Lorie Eileen Gonzalez, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Julian Paulo Hinojos, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Antonio Marquell Lloyd, 40, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Frank Alan Lopez, 19, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Jose Carlos Mata, 29, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Eric James Morales, 22, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Jaime Morales, 23, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Abraham Munoz Navarrete, 42, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Rodney Dewayne Rabon, 50, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Dustin Lane Taliaferro, 37, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

John Colter Taylor, 42, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Fabian Alonso Trevino, 36, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Alfredo Chavez, 42, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

Johnny Marlin Ferguson, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

Thomas Dale Fraley, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

Ambrasha Renay Idlebird, 22, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

Toney Roschell James, 58, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

September McCall, 31, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

Jason Villarreal, 38, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

Jonathan Dakota Zarate, 28, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

Shelly Renea Dawson, 44, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.

Corina Hendricks Nevarez, 33, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.

Mathew Thomas Pape, 27, was indicted on a charge of prohibited substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony.

PROHIBITED WEAPON

Eric Samuel Robledo, 29, was indicted on a charge of prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Kalvin Dashow Franklin, 17, was indicted on a charge of sexual assault, a second-degree felony.

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVIDENCE

Edward Earl Brady, 60, was indicted on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, one gram or more but less than four grams, a third-degree felony.

Ana Elena Escobar, 40, was indicted on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, a state jail felony.

Chelsea Shaylynn Goode, 25, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

Jazlynn Maia Oropeza, 17, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

Pedro Juarez Ortiz, 39, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

Troy E. Ramsey, 29, was indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

TAMPER WITH GOVERNMENT RECORD

Teresa Hoffman, 60, was indicted on a charge of tampering with a governmental record (insurance document), a third-degree felony.

THEFT

Melvin Jack Little, 45, was indicted on a charge of theft of material (aluminum/bronze/copper/brass), less than $20,000, a state jail felony.

Jacob Rodriguez Nino, 34, was indicted on two counts of theft of property, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, both of which are state jail felonies.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Kevin Aaron Estrada, 18, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

Justin Wrangler Green, 22, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

Christopher Tellez, 19, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

Jeremiah Johnson, 35, was indicted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony; and evading arrest with a previous conviction, a state jail felony.

Christopher Duane Wallace Jr., 26, was indicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.