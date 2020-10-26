ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: October 26th

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON OR ENDANGER CHILD

>> Antonia Martha Orona, 26, was granted probation dismissal and discharge Oct. 12 of abandon or endanger child. Judge Denn Whalen presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS BODILY INJURY

>> Brent Allen Chaffin, 28, had his probation revoked Sept. 29 to accident involving serious bodily injury and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John W. Smith approved the deal.

ASSAULT

>> Adrian Araujo, 24, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to aggravated assault date/family/housemember SBI (F1) and was sentenced to 25 years and was sentenced to 25 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Smith approved the deal.

>> Enrique Leal, 44, had the rules of his probation amended Oct. 19 on a charge of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to seven years probation. Smith approved the deal. Glen G. Halsell was the attorney.

>> David Anthony Sandoval, 27, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to aggravated assault w/deadly weapon and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

BURLGARY

>> Pete McGarity III, 24, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to burglary habitation intend other felony (F1) and was sentenced to 7 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

>> Alex Lane Oglesby, 19, pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to criminal mischief, more than $2,500, but less than $30,000 and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Smith approved the deal. Marc Chastain was the attorney.

DWI

>> Emily Nicole Morgan, 22, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Oct. 16 of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Whalen presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Jeremy Michael Kenney, 41, pleaded guilty Oct. 20 to driving while intoxicated, third or more and was sentenced to 13 years in prison. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Maryann Medrano, 27, had her probation revoked Oct. 1 to driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Smith approved the deal.

>> Michael Rosalio Williams, 37, had his probation revoked Sept. 29 to driving while intoxicate, third or more, (F3) and was sentenced to five years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

>> Robin Dale Crow, 51, pleaded guilty Oct. 15 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Gary Garrison was the attorney.

ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY

>> Claudia Torres Delgado, 35, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to escape from custody (F3) and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Calonski Lejon Clinton, 47, had an evading arrest or detention in motor vehicle charge dismissed Oct. 16. Trotter presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Cesar Ivan Duran-Esquivel, 23, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) charge dismissed Oct. 19. Whalen presided. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

FRAUD

>> Claudia Torres Delgado, 35, pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to fraud use/possession identifying info items, under five (SJF), and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge W. Stacy Trotter approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER WITH VEHICLE

>> Brent Allen Chaffin, 28, had his probation revoked Sept. 29 to intoxication manslaughter with vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years in prison. Smith approved the deal.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Caitlyn Elizabeth Drake, 25, was granted probation dismissal and discharge Oct. 14 of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams. Smith presided. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Enica Ramirez, 43, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Oct. 19. Rush presided. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

>> Francisco Garcia, 24, pleaded guilty Oct. 19 to manufacture deliver of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 400 grams and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

>> Francisco Ramirez, 60, pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

>> Noah Antonio Talamantes, 19, pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Rush approved the deal. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

>> Leonel Alvarez Jr., 27, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Smith approved the deal. Carlos Rodriguez was the attorney.

>> Michael Galindo Medina, 37, was granted probation dismissal and discharge Oct. 16 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

>> Yomar Lujan Mora, 24, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge John Smith approved the deal.

>> Sam John Conn, 53, pleaded guilty Sept. 29 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, (SJF) and was sentenced to six months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Smith approved the deal.

>> Samuel Hermosillo, 31, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney

>> Jose Luis Nava, 39, pleaded guilty Oct. 15 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams (F3) and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

ROBBERY

>> John Navarrette, 20, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Calonski Lejon Clinton, 47, pleaded guilty Oct. 16 to theft property, less than $2,500 with two/more previous convictions and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

>> David Alan Faber , 42, had a theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass charge, less than $20,000, dismissed Oct. 15. Rush presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

>> Francisco Garcia, 24, had a theft of firearm (SJF) charge dismissed Oct. 19. Whalen presided. Michael McLeaish was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

>> Calonski Lejon Clinton, 47, pleaded guilty Oct. 16 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to 18 months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Thomas was the attorney.

>> Edgar Reynosa Villa, 43, pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to unauthorize use of vehicle and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Violet Latawn White was the attorney.

unlicensed possession of firearm by felon

>> Axtin Kessler Wood, 22, had an unlicensed possession of firearm by felon charge dismissed Oct. 16. Whalen presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.