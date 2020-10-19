ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: October 19

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Jarayveon Shamar White, 20, pleaded guilty Sept. 23 to aggravated sexual assault child and was sentenced to 40 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Violet Lawtawn White was the attorney.

Lillie Pherguson, 52, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon (F2) dismissed Oct. 8. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Robert Roland Jones III was the attorney.

Oliver Isaac Zermeno, 36, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Oct. 8 of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injuries. Judge James Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

BURGLARY

Matthew Thomas Pickens, 30, had two burglary of habitation (F2) charges dismissed Oct. 8. Rush presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE

Michael Allen Walker, 47, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Oct. 8 of criminally negligent homicide. Trotter presided. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

DWI

Rudy Moreno, 32, had his probation revoked Oct. 7 on the charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Whalen presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Camron N. Johnson, 22, had an evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) charge dismissed Oct. 8. Rush presided. Laura A. Carpenter was the attorney.

INJURY TO A CHILD

Cory Benjamin Coleman, 49, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Oct. 8 of injury to a child. Trotter presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Alejandro Pedro Torres Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Sept. 17 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to seven years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

Christopher Carranza Mora, 32, had a possession of a controlled substance charge (SJF) dismissed Oct. 12. Rush presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

Christopher Carranza Mora, 32, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Oct. 13. Rush presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

Edith Delfina Vasquez, 38, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Oct. 12 of possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams. Judge John Smith presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

Javier Raul Rojo, 22, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to possession of a controlled substance, more than 200 grams, but less than 400 grams, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

Peter Alexander Estrada Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, (F3) and was sentenced to three years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Sergio Luna Montoya, 50, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, less than one gram, dismissed Oct. 13. Smith presided.

Sidney Shane Neuroth, 23, pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.

Ulyssess Suarez, 19, pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 15 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Dennis Jones was the attorney.

PROSTITUTION

David Lloyd Ashton Jr., 31, had a prostitution pay or solicit person charge, under 18 years of age, dismissed Oct. 8. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

THEFT

Chelsie May Ashworth, 35, pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to theft property, less than $2,500 with two more previous convictions and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Scott Layh was the attorney.