ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: October 12

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ASSAULT

Bret Michael Asencio, 26, had an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (FV) charge dismissed Sept. 29. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

Billy James Lewis, 46, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Oct. 5 of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Judge John W. Smith presided. Bob Garcia Jr. was the attorney.

Federico Garcia Valenzuela, 27, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Oct. 6 of assault of a public servant. Trotter presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

Jeremiah Villanueva Jurado, 32, pleaded guilty Aug. 28 to two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

CLAIMING LOTTERY PRIZE BY FRAUD

Socorro Galindo De Lujan, 70, had a claiming lottery prize by fraud charge dismissed Sept. 30. Whalen presided.

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Joe Angel Garcia, 22, pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to credit card or debit card abuse and was sentenced to 12 months state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Trotter approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

Hollis Abandon McWilliams, 35, pleaded guilty Sept. 21 to three counts of endanger child criminal negligence and was sentenced to 20 months state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Trotter approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

Rito Alexander Suniga, 27, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to evading arrest detain with vehicle and was sentenced to three years in prison. Trotter approved the deal. Mike Holmes was the attorney.

DWI

Hollis Abandon McWilliams, 35, had his probation revoked Sept. 21 to driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and was sentenced to 20 months state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Feliz Abalos was the attorney.

Jose Hector Munoz, 69, had two counts of driving while intoxicated, subsequent offense, charges dismissed Sept. 30. Judge James Rush presided.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Coley Brice Brantley, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Smith approved the deal.

Concepcion Duenas-Lopez, 35, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 180 days in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

David Amado Gonzales, 35, pleaded guilty Oct. 1 to possession of controlled substance, cocaine, with intent to deliver, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Smith approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

Jerry Don Johnson, 51, pleaded guilty Oct. 2 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Acker was the attorney.

Jose Angel Garcia, 48, had a possession of cocaine charge, four grams or more but less than 200 grams, dismissed Sept. 30. Smith presided. Richard C. Abalos was the attorney.

Logan Maxey, 32, had a possession of a controlled substance charge, more than one gram, but less than four grams, dismissed Oct. 6. Trotter presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Malinda Sue Teague, 68, had a possession of marihuana charge dismissed Oct. 1. Smith presided.

Manuel Zuniga Pargas, 68, had an aggravated possession marijuana, more than 50 pounds, but less than 200 pounds, dismissed Sept. 30. Smith presided.

Rogelio Luna Calanche, 44, had a possession of controlled substance, cocaine charge dismissed Sept. 30. Trotter presided.

Xzayvion Malek Taylor, 21, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to manufacture delivery of a controlled substance, more than 28 grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. BJ Brown was the attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL/CIVIC COMMUNITY FACILITY

Mariah Vigil Sanchez, 27, pleaded guilty Sept. 17 to prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility (F3) and was sentenced to two years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Smith approved the deal.

TAMPERING WITH GOVERNMENT RECORDS

Merewyn Beth Slay, 49, had a tampering with government records charge dismissed Sept. 30. Rush presided.

THEFT

Anthony Tulon Johnson, 32, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to theft (enhanced with two or more prior convictions) and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Daniel Ricardo Carrasco, 29, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to theft and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Whalen approved the deal. Matt L. Thomas was the attorney.

Heather Alexander Henderson, 43, had a theft charge, $1,500 or more but less than $20,000, aggregate amounts, dismissed Sept. 30. Whalen presided.

UNAUTHORIZE USE OF VEHICLE

Stormy Lee Wakefield, 27, had an unauthorize use of vehicle charge dismissed Sept. 28. Smith presided. Carlos Rodriguez was the attorney.

UNLICENSED POSSESSION FIREARM

Raymond Dale Click, 40, pleaded guilty Oct. 2 to unlicensed possession firearm by felon and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Acker was the attorney.