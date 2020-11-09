ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: Nov. 9

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ARSON

>> Adalberto Arras, 17, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. John Shrode was the attorney.

>> Lewis Allen Beckwith, 51, had an arson charge dismissed Oct. 23. Judge James Rush presided. Jason Leach was the attorney.

>> Rey-David Sauceda Ochoa, 26, had an arson (F2) charge dismissed Oct. 23. Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

ASSAULT

>> Bubba James Eilenberger, 50, pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to assault by strangulation family violence and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Rush approved the deal. Leach was the attorney.

>> Jose Lopez Aguirre, 56, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV)(F2) dismissed Nov. 2. Judge W. Stacy Trotter presided. Chris Fostel was the attorney.

>> Miguel Angel Sosa, 25, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Oct. 28. Rush presided. Leach was the attorney.

>> Philip Austin Hanson, 32, had two counts of an aggravated assault with deadly weapon charge dismissed Oct. 30. Trotter presided. Justin Wayne Low was the attorney.

>> Terry Michael Cupell, 45, pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to aggravated assault and was sentenced to two years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

>> Helen Flores Jimenez, 55, had a bail jumping and fail to appear felony charge dismissed Oct. 28. Rush presided. Kevin Acker was the attorney.

BRIBERY

>> Darrus Demon Evans, 50, had a bribery charge (F2) dismissed Oct. 30. Rush presided. Josh David Healy was the attorney.

BURGLARY

>> Julian Chavez Franco, 29, pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Fostel was the attorney.

>> Jasmin Kay Barraza, 31, pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to burglary of building (SJF) and was sentenced to eight months in state jail. Trotter approved the deal. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

EVADING ARREST

>> Troy Lee Marceleno, 28, pleaded guilty Oct. 22 to evading arrest detain with vehicle (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. D. Bret Mansur was the attorney.

DWI

>> Alberto Elorduy, 58, pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Acker was the attorney.

>> Alonso Tavarez, 40, had his probation revoked Oct. 19 on the charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more (F3) and was sentenced to four years in prison. Whalen presided. Fostel was the attorney.

>> Ronald Dale Standridge, 44, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, and was sentenced to four years in prison. Whalen approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BI/MENTAL

>> Christopher Garcia, 20, pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to injury child/elderly/disabled reckless BI/mental and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Fostel was the attorney.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

>> Adam Lujan, 64, was granted probation discharge and dismissal Oct. 29 on the charge of possession of controlled substance, cocaine, less than one gram (SJF). Trotter presided. Luke Garrett was the attorney.

>> Darrus Demon Evans, 50, pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to possession of a controlled substance (F3), more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to five years in prison. Rush approved the deal. Josh David Healy was the attorney.

>> Gabriel Alejandro Ramirez, 45, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to possession of controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Acker was the attorney.

>> Jadson Earl Ephriam, 22, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, but less than five pounds, and was sentenced to 16 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Trotter approved the deal. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Jonathan Barrientes, 33, pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to four years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Fostel was the attorney.

>> Michael Frazier, 33, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to possession of controlled substance, more than one gram, but less than four grams, and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

>> Pedro Bernal Contreras, 49, pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Trotter approved the deal. Fostel was the attorney.

>> Robert Gabriel Breeding, 38, pleaded guilty Oct. 20 to possession of a controlled substance (F3), more than one gram, but less than four grams and was sentenced to five years in prison in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Matthew Pospisil was the attorney.

PROHIBITED SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL/CIVIC COMMUNITY FACILITY

>> James Andrew Taylor, 67, had a prohibited substance/item in correctional/civic community facility charge dismissed Oct. 29. Trotter presided. Jason Schoel was the attorney.

THEFT

>> Helen Flores Jimenez, 55, had a theft of property charge, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions (SJF) dismissed Oct. 28. Rush presided. Acker was the attorney.

>> Matthew Todd Kelly, 28, pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to theft of property, greater than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000 and was sentenced to 14 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Trotter approved the deal. Mansur was the attorney.

>> William Paul Snipes, 53, pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to theft property, less than $2,500 two more previous convictions and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Whalen approved the deal. Fletcher was the attorney.

>> Xavier Keshaun Gadison, 17 , pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to theft of a firearm and was sentenced to four years probation. Trotter approved the deal. Shrode was the attorney.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

>> Andrew Gabriel Garcia, 25 , pleaded guilty Oct. 21 to unauthorized use of vehicle (SJF) and was sentenced to 16 months in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Whalen approved the deal. Fletcher was the attorney.